Power outages reported amid snowy conditions in Flagstaff and northern Arizona

Weather can have an enormous impact on the electric system — that’s why Arizona Public Service (APS) started planning last week for a storm that closed highways into Flagstaff and resulted in outages across northern Arizona on Sunday night.

Having a meteorologist on staff helped the power company prepare by staging crews and equipment, and anticipating possible outages.

According to Mackenzie Rodgers, APS’s Northern Division Director, at the height of the storm, about 2,000 APS customers lost power in Flagstaff and just under 7,000 total customers in northern Arizona, primarily in the areas of Payson and Pine, experienced an outage.

“This weekend we’ve experienced high winds and heavy, wet snow. That heavy snow has caused trees to fall into power lines and as the snow starts to melt and fall off trees and onto power lines, that can cause a disruption in service, too,” Rodgers said, referencing Sunday’s storm that was preceded by rain.

With the help of planning, crews were outfitted and ready to work to restore power as quickly as possible -- which didn’t always mean the lights came back on in a flash.

“Keeping the public and our employees safe is essential and a slow and steady approach is often the safest one with weather conditions like this,” explained Rodgers. “Our restoration crews are working in tough conditions and much of our equipment in northern Arizona is in heavily forested areas and tough terrain which can be a challenge to access. There aren’t always roads to carry the crews to where the issue is. They may have to hike in on snowshoes or use a tracked vehicle to get there.”

Contending with road closures and traffic back-ups caused by accidents on icy roads also slowed crews, according to Rodgers. She said APS works closely with emergency management agencies to make sure their accessing downed or damaged power lines works in conjunction with other storm response efforts.

“We have staggered our local resources to allow for around-the-clock response, and we coordinate across all the northern Arizona offices to ensure that we have crews that can back up local resources if the need arises,” Rodgers said.

APS encourages Arizonans to download their app or view their online outage map for timely information related to outages. Additionally, they say to keep their number handy if you need to report that your house has lost power.

Rodgers also recommends planning for possible blackouts during inclement weather.

“Stock up on water and non-perishable food items. If you have an electric garage door, be sure you know how to open it manually. And make a plan to check on neighbors,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers added that folks should never attempt to heat their homes with a gas stove or grill, but should plan to have flashlights ready and phones fully charged in the event of a downed powerline or emergency outage — especially if another wet or heavy snow is in the forecast.

“We’d like to send a big thank you to our customers for their patience as we’ve worked through harsh conditions to restore power. Power is back on for our customers in the Flagstaff area, but our work isn’t done -- we’re in a constant state of preparedness so we’ll be ready for the next storm,” Rodgers said.

SNOW DAY

Flagstaff schools, including those in the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD), canceled school for their students Monday due to the winter weather.

The district had announced a delayed start for its return from winter break Sunday evening as snow continued to fall. On Monday morning, “further winter weather and road condition assessments” led the district to announce a full closure for the day.

In a social media post Monday, the National Weather Service reported a total of 12.1 inches of snow at the Flagstaff airport.

Other schools in Flagstaff announced their own snow days, including Northland Preparatory Academy, San Francisco de Asis Catholic School and Flagstaff Junior Academy.

At FUSD, food service and FACTs before and after school activities were also canceled.

“Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities and timelines for mobilizing communication,” according to the announcement.

ROADS CLOSED

For a period of time on Sunday night, Flagstaff was effectively closed off from all routes of entry into the city.

Due to the severe weather conditions, just about every major thoroughfare faced closures on Sunday night. Interstate 40 had impacts from Ash Fork to Winslow; Interstate 17 was shut down 30 miles outside the city going northbound, while cars were stopped bumper to bumper heading south; State Route 89A was shuttered in for a 24-mile stretch in both directions; SR 64 was impassible for 27 miles near the Grand Canyon; and SR 260 and 87 faced issues, among others.

By press time Monday, conditions had improved significantly on most major highways. However, the National Weather Service forecast calls for the possibility of another 1-3 inches of snow Tuesday before the storm system finally moves out of the area.

Looking ahead, there are a couple small chances of snow showers through the start of next week, but the likelihood of precipitation is just 20%. High temperatures are expected to return to the low 40s, with lows around 20 degrees for most of that span.

Close 1 of 9 Rolling Through The Storm A BNSF freight train rolls through falling snow in a city blanketed in white Monday morning as seen from Mars Hill on the west end of Flagstaff. White Out Falling snow from a severe winter storm transformed the city into a winter wonderland on New Year's Day. Wild Weather Decorates Flagstaff A trio of Christmas deer decorations are frozen under heavy snow Monday afternoon on Beale Road. Wonderful Winter Workout Kate Morley cross country skis on the Flagstaff urban trail Monday afternoon as snow continues to fall. The new year saw a heavy winter snowstorm that led to the temporary closure of interstates and highways leading in and out of the city. Snow Fun Niko Cooper, 18, flies off his board after taking a jump while skating on the snow on Pine Avenue on Monday afternoon. Off-Day Fun Maggie Eberly, 9, takes a jump while sledding on a snow-packed Pine Avenue Monday afternoon. Schools across Flagstaff called a snow day after a severe winter storm blanketed the city. Snow Day Fun Hattie Eberly, 7, takes a jump while sledding on a snow-packed Pine Avenue Monday afternoon. Digging Out Douglas Schlagel uses a snow shovel equipped with a big wheel to clear snow from the sidewalk in front of Summit and Caire Chiropractic Monday morning. The Great Pine Cone Drop in Flagstaff rings in New Year 2023 Gallery: Flagstaff digs out from severe winter storm Flagstaff received about a foot of snow between Sunday and Monday, with another couple inches possible through Tuesday.