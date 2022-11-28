Power goes out, cold turkey: How Baderville managed during a holiday outage

This Thanksgiving saw Baderville residents stirring gravy on barbecue grills, and wrapping turkeys in towels for mad dashes to relatives’ houses in hopes of salvaging a meal turned on its head by a power outage.

Around 588 people in the community north of Flagstaff lost power between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

A pine tree fell onto an overhead line that served the neighborhood, causing water pumps to stall, lights to turn off, and electric ovens and stoves to remain stubbornly cold — on the biggest day of the year for home cooks.

The outage crept up on Betty Huffman while she was in the shower getting ready to cook the turkey she’d been thawing for a few days. Suddenly, the water sputtered and stopped, and the lights went out.

She might have been shocked by the sudden interruption, but it wasn’t a total surprise.

“We’ve been through this before. There was a time when we had a turkey in the oven, we moved it to the charcoal grill,” she recalled. “That was really dicey. It had been in the oven for only an hour, and it takes a while to heat up the charcoal. It took hours…and it wasn’t a huge, big bird.”

Losing power for most of Turkey Day, many residents decided to skip cooking a bird altogether.

Because her water and heat are dependent on electricity, Huffman and her husband donned jackets indoors and made a different plan.

By candlelight, and with the help of her husband holding a flashlight when needed, Huffman prepared frozen Trader Joe’s ravioli. The two ate their pasta with a salad and chatted through the meal, ultimately ending the evening quietly reading on their (previously charged) tablets.

“It sort of reminded me of how I grew up. We had TV, of course, it was just a quieter time and we did fine,” Huffman said. Ultimately her family cooked the turkey on Friday.

Celia Holm was one neighbor who skipped brining and basting a bird after the power went out. She opted for a sandwich and dinner at Coco’s. For Holm, the outage provided an opportunity to enjoy some quiet time in the sunshine.

“I mostly spent the afternoon sitting, sun-lighted, in front of our south-facing patio doors. No power, no phone and no iPad, as that comes via the phone. When the sun went down, my husband and I packed and drove down to Sedona,” she said.

For their part, APS said they tried to restore power as quickly as possible. “We certainly don’t like to have any outages, and we’re thankful for our customers' patience,” a spokesman with the power company said. Still, the outage lasted all day and well past sunset.

For Lindsey Watson, that made for an especially memorable holiday -- not in spite of the outage, but because of it. She was hosting 30 people at her home, 15 of whom were children.

“Not a single dish had been done,” Watson said.

Instead of following her carefully laid culinary plan, Watson moved the cooking outside. The kids ended up playing in the dark and completing puzzles by candlelight, in the hours usually reserved for last-minute cooking and the gobbling of pie. A guest brought over water for drinking and flushing toilets.

With that many guests, a pivot away from using power might seem stressful. Ultimately, Watson said, she’ll cherish the memories from the somewhat chaotic, dimly lit dinner.

Kimberly Trent is a mother of five, and this year she too opted to grill outside during the outage. The Trents hadn’t started cooking at 9 a.m., much like Watson’s family. They divvied up tasks and fired up the grill, getting the whole family involved in a more hands-on version of their traditional meal prep.

“It was nice and the kids' phones died! It ended up really good for our family. We felt like we were pioneers,” Trent said. Her family cozied up around their fireplace to keep warm, waiting together for the lights to click back on.

Now, Trent is grateful for the time with her family and said she might not go back to that ever-popular oven-roasted turkey.

“I think we’ll stick with the grill next year,” she said. According to Trent, that has a lot to do with the fun her family had preparing this year’s feast and the flavor profile of smokier dishes.

This year, Trent explained, it might have been cold, but there were fewer distractions from the spirit of the season and the gratitude of family gathered together.