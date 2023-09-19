Editor's note: Over the next two weeks, the Daily Sun will have a series of stories on the current state of housing in the Flagstaff area, from buyers to renters, workforce housing, Habitat's efforts and more. First, a summary of where things currently stand:

Nearly three years after Flagstaff City Council declared an affordable housing emergency, housing costs are still high across the city while several local efforts to increase affordability are underway.

The homebuying market has slowed since last summer’s packed open houses, though high interest rates have meant a hesitation to sell and residents are still having trouble finding affordable places to rent or buy.

In August, the median sales price of residential homes in Flagstaff was $700,000, according to the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors, an increase from August 2022's median price of $549,900. Statewide, Arizona Realtors reported a median sales price of $384,626 this August.

A 2022 rental attainability report from Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona found that the average price for a two-bedroom rental was $1,758, 13.7% higher than the year before. An Aug. 31 update from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development listed Flagstaff's fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment as $1,863 in fiscal year 2024, up from $1,615 in fiscal year 2023.

Residents are seeing the impacts of Flagstaff’s high cost of housing on their budgets and several are looking for ways to make living here affordable — finding roommates, moving into unusual spaces or buying homes a little farther from the city’s center.

A number of city projects and nonprofits are attempting to lower housing costs on a larger scale, with the city using funds from a bond passed last November and the American Rescue Plan Act to move forward on its 10-year plan. Organizations are continuing work on projects to add more starter homes and affordable apartments, to convert hotels into shelters and expand eviction prevention efforts in the city.

There’s still a way to go, however: when it was announced in 2022, the 10-year plan reported that 22,073 community members were housing cost burdened -- 27% of homeowners and 57% of renters. A housing gap analysis found the city needed an additional 7,976 market rate houses "to free up pressure on Flagstaff's housing stock and catch up with population growth."

The housing plan’s main goals are to impact 6,000 or more low- to moderate-income residents, and to create or preserve 7,976 housing units by 2031 (7,178 market rate and 798 affordable units). An Aug. 14 update to its website shows that since Dec. 15, 2022, the plan has impacted 192 residents and created or preserved 689 market rate units and 108 affordable units, with another 201 units committed.