Post-fire floods inundate Wupatki Trails home

Monsoon rains that dropped onto the Pipeline Fire burn scar flooded multiple areas in and round Flagstaff on Sunday. These floods were not without warning — city and county agencies had been cautioning residents of the potential for post-fire floods and helping to distribute sandbags and organize volunteer events — but those efforts could not prevent some downstream impacts to residents beneath fire-impacted watersheds.

Wupatki Trails resident Chase Wilson said he saw it coming. His neighborhood had seen devastating floods following the Schultz Fire over a decade earlier. After the Pipeline Fire burned through a similar area in the San Francisco Peaks, Wilson started to prepare.

“I knew it was going to happen again,” he said.

For Wilson, the first step was applying for flood insurance, a process he started immediately after the Pipeline Fire. His application was denied on the basis that he was “not in a flood zone.” When he further explained the heightened flood risk created by the Pipeline Fire, he was told by his insurance provider that “they would get back to him.”

In the meantime, Wilson started working nights so he could he spend the day preparing his property with county-provided sandbags. Unfortunately, he only had “a couple days to try and get things in place.”

“The county has limited resources,” he shrugged.

His insurance provider still hadn’t gotten back to him on Sunday, when monsoon storms bombarded Flagstaff with hail and rain. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Klimowski, west Flagstaff received up to an inch of rain in 15 minutes. Based on these measurements, Sunday’s storm had a calculated “return interval” of about 10-25 years.

“However — to interpret this appropriately to the Flagstaff area — on average we’ll see a storm of this magnitude every couple years,” Klimowski added.

Further east, on the Lenox/Wupatki Trails watershed above Wilson’s home, rain gauges measured roughly 1.5 inches of rain in an hour, said Coconino County public works director Lucinda Andreani.

Sunday’s downpour was not the biggest the area has seen, but when combined with slick, water-repellent conditions of watersheds impacted by the Pipeline Fire, it was enough to send a significant amount of water and mud toward the Wupatki Trails neighborhood.

First they hit some county flood mitigation infrastructure, including an alluvial fan on the forest above the neighborhood. During this storm, Andreani said this fan accumulated over four inches of sediment — thousands of pounds worth of mud and debris — but the waters moved on. In the drainages near the top of the neighborhood, thick mud flowed through culverts roughly three feet in diameter, nearly filling them with dark, ashy-smelling sludge.

“I clean it out every year,” said Carrlos Velazquez of the culvert running through his property. He was glad to have cleared the drainage before the storm. Otherwise, the flood waters might have risen even further from the drainage.

“It was too close,” Velazquez said. “The fire was the same way.”

After the water spilled off the mountain, past the alluvial fan, and through the drainages, it headed for the lowest point in the neighborhood: Wilson’s front door.

“All this was water,” said Wilson, pointing up his driveway. “It was like a river coming through our property.”

Wilson was returning home with his family when he first got word of the flooding. They could barely get off the highway.

“There was debris and water flowing across the road, so we couldn't get into the neighborhood at all,” he said. “So I sat out there and waited.”

After the water level came down, Wilson was able to make into his home. Roughly two feet of water had slammed into the front of his house. Mud splattered high onto the siding. The rose bushes on the front path were buried under heavy debris. The sandbags he had placed to guard the front door were overwhelmed. We he pulled them back and opened his door, “water came pouring out.”

When asked where the water hit hardest, Wilson laughed.

“Everywhere,” he said. The flood “buckled” the garage door and filled it with mud. The back door was also blown “completely out." Everything piece of furniture on the ground floor was soaked and slathered in the foul-smelling mire.

“You walk in the door, and it doesn't feel like home,” Wilson said. “You really don't know what to do at that point. You feel like you’re alone and just hoping you’ll figure out the right thing to do and move forward somehow.”

But Wilson and his family were not alone for long.

“People just started showing up,” he said. “As soon as people heard. They didn't even ask, they was just like ‘We're here. What do you need?’”

Friends, family, church members and neighbors descended upon Wilson’s home as quickly as the flood that preceded them. Before Sunday had ended, they had squeegeed the water out of the house and begun removing damaged furniture. By midday Monday, floor tiles and damaged drywall had been cut away. Helping hands still swarmed over the property, sweeping rubble, shoveling mud, stopping only to refresh themselves with coffee from the stripped-out kitchen.

“It really has been a group effort,” Wilson said. “Ignace Drywall volunteered their time, effort and work. Same with Rain-Bo Rain Gutters.” Standing in the middle of his transformed front room while volunteers busied themselves around him, he said solemnly, “It’s been amazing and humbling to see.”

Still, Wilson and his family “have no idea” when they’ll be able to return home. They’re staying in a friend's AirBnb for the time being. It’s hard to be away from home, but Wilson said his military background has helped him keep a stalwart attitude.

“There’s no time in my life that has been just an easy time,” he said. “There’s always something happening. The biggest thing is to just keep moving forward.”

That outlook was hardest to maintain on Sunday night, Wilson said, when everyone was gone and the work had stopped, and he had the space to process the enormity of what lie ahead.

“When those times come, then it really is important to focus on the gratitude,” he said. “I look at my kids. I look at my wife. They're safe, they're happy, they're fine.” He gestured around the wreckage of his ground floor. “Whatever else happens, this is just stuff. I still have family.”

Looking ahead, Wilson hopes he can get some retroactive flood insurance — and that’s looking like a possibility. He also hopes flood mitigation efforts will be improved so that something like this doesn’t happen again.

But it might. “The monsoon is here,” Klimowski said, and it’s “absolutely” early.

“We're looking at deeper moisture moving into the area later this week,” he said. “Wednesday through Saturday could bring additional rounds of heavy rain.”

The county is currently in the process of evaluating Sunday’s event alongside recent data from the Pipeline Fire Burned Area Emergency Response report to make recommendations for further mitigation Andreani said. County crews were also on scene throughout the Flagstaff area Monday — including at Wupatki Trails — clearing out mud and debris from culverts and drainages, making sure existing flood mitigation will be ready to function as best it can.

“There's only so much government, the county can do,” Wilson said, looking to the mountains of mud visible from his front window. “They can't do everything. The biggest thing is to build your community, build your family, and make sure you're taking care of each other. Because when it does come down to it, we're all we have. And I really, truly believe that is the biggest thing I've taken away from this.”

