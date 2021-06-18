Pop-up clinics new focus of Coconino County vaccination efforts

According to the June 17 vaccine data dashboard, a little under half (44.6 percent) of Coconino County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As that number rises and the people most eager to get the vaccine have already received it, the county has had to change its approach.
Over the past few months, the county’s focus has shifted from longer-term set vaccination sites to a series of pop-up clinics.
The goal of using pop-up clinics is make sure vaccines are available close to home for as many people as possible.
Kim Musselman, director of Coconino County’s Department of Health and Human Services (CCHHS), emphasized a theme of meeting people where they are and ensuring that vaccines are available as people are ready to receive them. She said CCHHS is trying to make getting vaccinated as convenient as possible.
“The idea behind [the pop-up clinics] was to identify areas where people requested that they may already be attending or doing something else,” she said. “And also looking at locations where the most vulnerable populations and those that may be underserved [are].”
Examples of events where the county is planning to host pop-up clinics include a disc golf tournament at Thorpe Park, and Fourth of July events in Kachina Village and Mountainaire. Their newest recurring location is the Wednesday community market in downtown Flagstaff.
The idea at this point in the vaccination effort is to increase gradually and continuously the total number of doses administered until the entire eligible population in the county has been vaccinated.
Overall, Musselman said, CCHHS is satisfied with the turnout at the pop-up clinics.
“We think it's really successful,” she said, “and ultimately at the end of the day every single person that we are able to vaccinate is one more toward reaching our target of getting everyone that’s eligible vaccinated in Coconino County, and throughout our entire state and country as well.”
She said turnout at the clinics varies, starting at around four or five vaccinations in a more rural location to an average of more than 35 at the weekly clinic held on Wednesdays at the CCHHS building in Flagstaff. The two-hour weekly clinic held at the county courthouse on Fridays has been administering an average of between 25 and 30 doses.
According to the county data dashboard, 136,367 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of June 17. Between June 1 and June 16, they had administered an average of 248 doses each day. The dashboard data uses a population of 147,275 in the county, not all of whom are eligible to receive the vaccine due to age or health conditions. Of these, 65,727 had been fully vaccinated on June 17.
At this point, all of the county’s pop-up clinics offer multiple vaccine types. They try to have doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer on hand to serve as many people as possible. A large part of this is so the clinics can administer both first and second doses. Musselman emphasized that CCHHS is trying to vaccinate as many people as are interested, including visitors to Coconino County.
Musselman said she had seen previously hesitant people start to become more comfortable with the idea of getting vaccinated.
She listed a number of reasons someone might be getting the vaccine at this point. Some might have been taking a wait-and-see approach, or are realizing how high a percentage of those getting sick with COVID now have not been vaccinated. Other reasons were not being able to see family members or loved ones in vulnerable populations or to make travel plans.
“I think at this point it was really letting people get into that decision and what's best for them, do the timing that's best for them,” Musselman said. “...A lot of things just take time for people to get comfortable with.”
CCHHS is working with various groups and community leaders to encourage people to get vaccinated. In addition to their public health campaigns, they have plans to partner with area schools and businesses to distribute information, establish incentives and potentially provide vaccination opportunities.