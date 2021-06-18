Pop-up clinics new focus of Coconino County vaccination efforts

The idea at this point in the vaccination effort is to increase gradually and continuously the total number of doses administered until the entire eligible population in the county has been vaccinated.

Overall, Musselman said, CCHHS is satisfied with the turnout at the pop-up clinics.

“We think it's really successful,” she said, “and ultimately at the end of the day every single person that we are able to vaccinate is one more toward reaching our target of getting everyone that’s eligible vaccinated in Coconino County, and throughout our entire state and country as well.”

She said turnout at the clinics varies, starting at around four or five vaccinations in a more rural location to an average of more than 35 at the weekly clinic held on Wednesdays at the CCHHS building in Flagstaff. The two-hour weekly clinic held at the county courthouse on Fridays has been administering an average of between 25 and 30 doses.

According to the county data dashboard, 136,367 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of June 17. Between June 1 and June 16, they had administered an average of 248 doses each day. The dashboard data uses a population of 147,275 in the county, not all of whom are eligible to receive the vaccine due to age or health conditions. Of these, 65,727 had been fully vaccinated on June 17.