On March 20, Kenneth G. Poocha began his role as Chief Executive Officer of Native Americans for Community Action, Inc. (NACA), according to a press release.

Poocha was born and raised in Flagstaff and received both his BA in Sociology and MA in American Indian Studies from the University of Arizona. He is enrolled in the Hopi tribe and his mother is from the Santa Ana Pueblo (Tamaya) in New Mexico. Mr. Poocha is married with two boys. Poocha has also held an internship with the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C.

Prior to working for NACA, Poocha was employed by the Arizona Department of Child Safety (AZDCS) from 2013 to 2023. In that capacity, Mr. Poocha served initially as an investigator out of the Prescott office, then as the Agency’s Tribal Liaison. From 2010 to 2013, Poocha was with the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe, where he worked as the Director of Education, and for a short period of time, with the Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department.

In 2006, Poocha was appointed by Governor Napolitano to head the Arizona Commission of Indian Affairs. Poocha has also worked in the juvenile justice field, with non-profit Community Health Centers and Tribal Health Programs, and has been an Adjunct Professor within the Maricopa Community College System.

“I am both humbled and grateful for this opportunity to be the next to lead this vital and essential organization," Poocha said. "NACA has been an important part of the Flagstaff community for over 50 years, with a long history of serving our Indigenous families. I hope together we can continue to build upon this success and this foundation for the next 50 years. My commitment to you and to NACA is to continue with the great programs and services we currently offer, while building new programs and services that will meet the needs of and empower the people we serve.”

To learn more about NACA, visit its website at www.nacainc.org or call (928) 526-2968.