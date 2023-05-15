Ponderosa Fire Department debuted its new fire engine on Wednesday.

Shiny, sleek and cherry red, the refurbished 2008 type one structural engine is a proud edition to the Bellemont outpost’s growing fleet.

The truck has twice the pumping capacity of the department’s older engine, and its fitted with more than a half mile of hose.

“We have this giant front bumper on it that we’re actually able to put hose inside of -- which allows us to quick attack and quick deploy much faster,” said Ponderosa Fire Capt. Mike Allen. “The truck carries about 750 gallons of water, which is about 250 more than a normal city truck would. Being that we’re really rural, that helps a lot.”

Complete with brand-new headsets to allow fire fighters to communicate over the rumbling sounds of the motor, the engine is better suited to accommodate a three-person fire fighting crew.

“Going to a three-man engine was huge for us. We’ve been a two-man engine for many many years,” said Chief Lee Antonides. “Getting that third person on the truck adds a lot more safety potential for our firefighters as well as provide a better service for our community and our residents.”

The size of an engine crew isn’t the only thing that’s grown in the Ponderosa Fire District. Antonides said he’s seen the community nearly double in size during his tenure.

While Bellemont and Parks are still rural areas, the population is booming, and Antonides says it puts the onus on the fire department to grow in order to meet the community’s changing needs.

Contractors are set to break ground in June on a fire house addition, which will include a 30-person community room.

In addition to the new engine, Ponderosa Fire’s fleet will soon grow by about three more vehicles. A new chief and battalion chief vehicle will arrive at the Bellemont station, equipped for emergency response and support on wildland fires. A new type six bush truck is also on order, and, according to Antonides, will be in service in the next couple of weeks.

Antonides said his department is also taking steps to ensure response to emergencies is as rapid as it can be.

On May 2 the Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved $5,177.57 to fund a community initiative designed to help first responders find homes faster.

In the days and weeks to come, Ponderosa firefighters will take down the names of community members who need reflective address signs for their property. Eventually on-shift firefighters will install those signs free of charge.

“With the growth that we’ve had there are folks who have not had an address sign put up,” Antonides said.

It’s not an entirely new program, Antonides told the Arizona Daily Sun. In years past, Ponderosa Fire has helped citizens cover the cost of reflective address signs. The decision to seek funding and revive the program was a direct reflection of the area’s growth and development.

Still, Ponderosa Fire remains rural enough that GPS is known to occasionally lead travelers astray. Streetlights are scarce. Roads can be dimly lit, if they’re lit at all.

For all of those reasons, Antonides said, reflective address signs can be critically important tools for first responders.

“For us or the Sheriff’s Department or the ambulances to find these addresses, sometimes things don’t match up with our computers. If you don’t have something at the end of your driveway that is easily visible, it’s very easy for us to go right past it,” Antonides added. “That little bit of time that it takes us, if we pass a driveway and have to go back in forth, that’s critical time for a patient.”

The fire district received enough funding to install about 200 signs in its area. Residents of Bellemont or Parks who need address markers can call the Ponderosa Fire District at 928-773-8933 to get their name on an installation list.