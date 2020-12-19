Politics Year in Review: Contentious races up and down the ballot

Contentious races at the national, state and local levels helped lead to the largest election in the history of Coconino County. From COVID-19 to signature fraud, here is a look at the biggest political stories of the year locally:
Talk about turnout
This year not only had three separate elections but also the largest election in the history of Coconino County. The county saw over 81% of registered voters turn out for the November general election with nearly 74,000 ballots cast.
The election with the next highest voter turnout was 2008, according to the county recorder’s office. At that time, the county saw a 78.5% voter turnout, but had fewer registered voters.
Preceding that high turnout was also a significant increase in voter registration, which reached over 90,000 ahead of Election Day.
Of those who participated in the election, about 84% used an early ballot. Only 16% of voters chose to vote at a polling place on Nov. 3.
Battleground northern Arizona
This year, northern Arizona was ground zero in the political battle over control over the state and country.
Republicans in particular campaigned heavily in northern Arizona. Flagstaff saw multiple campaign stops by the campaign to reelect President Donald Trump, including by high-profile figures such as Charlie Kirk and Vice President Mike Pence, who visited the city just days before the election. The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke in Williams, rallying Native American supporters of the president.
And Trump himself had been scheduled to stop in Flagstaff before that trip was replaced by one to Walter Reed Army Medical Center after the president tested positive for COVID-19.
Later on, Trump did speak in Prescott.
New-look politics
Like so much this year, COVID-19 redefined politics and elections from the local to national level.
Locally, the virus posed a last-minute challenge to many local candidates as they collected the final few needed signatures to get their names on the ballot and severely limited how they could campaign for office.
With door-knocking now posing a health risk, the race for Flagstaff City Council transitioned almost entirely online as candidates took part in virtual forums.
For state and national races, while Democrats also largely stopped campaigning in person, Republicans continued to host rallies despite the risks to public health.
Flagstaff votes in new mayor
With Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans taking a shot at the Arizona House of Representatives, city voters had the opportunity to choose a new mayor this election cycle.
Although several local figures initially threw their hats into the ring, the race soon boiled down to a three-way contest between Councilmembers Jamie Whelan and Charlie Odegaard and newcomer Paul Deasy.
The campaign was heated throughout the year. After the primary in which Whelan was eliminated by voters, the race narrowed to Deasy and Odegaard. But in the end, an anti-establishment wind helped push Deasy to victory.
City council shakeup
Democrats dominated the technically nonpartisan race for city council this election year. With both Whelan and Odegaard seeking the mayoral seat, only Councilmember Jim McCarthy was running for reelection to his seat on Council.
That left five newcomers also seeking one of the three available seats.
Longtime Flagstaff figure Becky Daggett, local business owner Miranda Sweet, city commissioners Anthony Garcia and Eric Nolan, and director of strategy at Squirrel's Nut Butter Eric Senseman all sought seats.
In the end, Daggett nabbed the position of vice mayor while Sweet and McCarthy took the other seats.
Supervisors shuffled
There were few surprises in the race for Coconino County Board of Supervisors.
In District 1, Democrat Patrice Horstman trounced Independent Paul Mock for the seat left vacant by Supervisor Art Babbott. And in District 2, Democrat Matt Ryan won reelection against Republican challenger Byron Peterson.
Likewise, Democrat Judy Begay won District 4 over Republican Rep. Bob Thorpe, who was seeking a county seat after he ran into term limits in the state House.
In District 2 and District 5, County Chairwoman Liz Archuleta and Supervisor Lena Fowler went unchallenged.
LD6
For the second time in as many years, Democrats took a big shot at control of Legislative District 6 but came back empty-handed.
For the state Senate seat, Wendy Rogers beat out incumbent Sen. Silvia Allen in the Republican primary. Rogers was then up against Democrat Felicia French in the general election.
Meanwhile, Evans and Babbott both vied for seats in the state House of Representatives. For the Republicans, Rep. Walt Blackman ran for reelection while former Rep. Brenda Barton made a bid for a fifth nonconsecutive term.
While Democrats' prospects looked good on election night, leads taken by French and Evans quickly disappeared as more votes were counted and Republicans retained control of all seats.
Congressional District 1
In Congressional District 1, Rep. Tom O’Halleran held his seat after being challenged by both the right and the left.
In the Democratic primary, O’Halleran held off former Flagstaff City Councilmember and self-styled progressive Eva Putzova.
Meanwhile, four Republicans competed for the opportunity to challenge O’Halleran. Although Eloy attorney Tiffany Shedd eventually took the nomination, Oro Valley attorney Nolan Reidhead, Williams Mayor John Moor, and veteran and Safford City Councilmember Chris Taylor all threw their names in the ring.
Casting doubt on democracy
Following the election of President-Elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump last month, several northern Arizona politicians joined state and national Republicans in casting doubt on the results.
Although there has been little in the way of evidence, Sen.-elect Wendy Rogers, Rep. Bob Thorpe and Rep. Walt Blackman all promoted theories that fraud had pushed Biden to victory.
Election officials at the local, state and national levels said the claims, often made on social media, are damaging to voters' faith in democracy.
Fraud in the race for mayor
Any other year, the story of a mayoral candidate admitting to fraud and being indicted by the attorney general’s office would have appeared higher up on the list. But not this year, with a pandemic and contentious presidential election.
As Attorney General’s Office investigates, Varela says he used 'fraudulent signatures' to get on ballot
In July, local businessman Victor Varela admitted to reporters and investigators he had submitted false signatures in order to appear on the ballot. Varela submitted more than 1,000 signatures to the city for his candidacy.
Analysis by the Arizona Daily Sun showed more than 700 of the addresses on his petition appeared to be fake and several residents listed on the petitions said they had never signed.
The same month, Varela was indicted by a grand jury on 12 total counts.
