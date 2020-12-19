Politics Year in Review: Contentious races up and down the ballot

Contentious races at the national, state and local levels helped lead to the largest election in the history of Coconino County. From COVID-19 to signature fraud, here is a look at the biggest political stories of the year locally:

Talk about turnout

This year not only had three separate elections but also the largest election in the history of Coconino County. The county saw over 81% of registered voters turn out for the November general election with nearly 74,000 ballots cast.

The election with the next highest voter turnout was 2008, according to the county recorder’s office. At that time, the county saw a 78.5% voter turnout, but had fewer registered voters.

Preceding that high turnout was also a significant increase in voter registration, which reached over 90,000 ahead of Election Day.

Of those who participated in the election, about 84% used an early ballot. Only 16% of voters chose to vote at a polling place on Nov. 3.

2020 set to be largest election in county history The 2020 general election is looking as if it could be the biggest of its kind in the county…

Battleground northern Arizona

This year, northern Arizona was ground zero in the political battle over control over the state and country.