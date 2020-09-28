 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police warn of scam with person acting as police officer
0 comments

Police warn of scam with person acting as police officer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Police Department released a warning Monday that a person is trying to scam people in town saying they were a Flagstaff police officer.

Police say they do not solicit services of monetary donations by phone or email, and asked people to be cautious with solicitations from individuals representing themselves as members of the Flagstaff Police Department. Additionally, officials warned people should be cautious with their money for anyone asking as scams are currently being reported.

The suspect says they’re a department employee as they sell goods and financial resources. The department hopes people will contact them and inquire to inquire about the individual.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sex offender notification
Local

Sex offender notification

  • Updated

Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Flagstaff Police Department would like to make the following sex offender notification:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News