Police warn of scam with person acting as police officer

The Flagstaff Police Department released a warning Monday that a person is trying to scam people in town saying they were a Flagstaff police officer.
Police say they do not solicit services of monetary donations by phone or email, and asked people to be cautious with solicitations from individuals representing themselves as members of the Flagstaff Police Department. Additionally, officials warned people should be cautious with their money for anyone asking as scams are currently being reported.
The suspect says they’re a department employee as they sell goods and financial resources. The department hopes people will contact them and inquire to inquire about the individual.
