Police reports cast doubt on Flagstaff mayor's comments in council meeting

The police report is casting doubt on some recent controversial comments by Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy.
During a Flagstaff City Council meeting earlier this month, Deasy found himself in hot water after he said he believed flaws in the communication strategy of Flagstaff Shelter Services had led to violence against his family and a threat against his chief of staff.
“My chief of staff received a death threat from individuals trying to get a hold of me, and about 36 hours later a brick was thrown at my home, at my children’s playroom window,” Deasy said during the meeting, relating both incidents back to issues at the shelter.
However, based on the evidence presented in both police reports related to the incidents, those claims rest on thin ice.
When it comes to the brick, the details of the case are scant.
Deasy called the Flagstaff Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 2, to report that his family had found a brick near their home four days earlier. He told the responding officer his wife had found a red brick in their yard, between the banister of the front stairs and the adjacent window.
Deasy said he believed the brick was thrown at his residence and might have hit the banister instead of the window.
But the mayor also said they may have found the brick days after it had arrived in the yard and that neither he nor his wife had heard any recent commotion outside their house that might indicate a brick had been thrown.
Additionally, according to the report, Deasy told the officer any damage the brick caused was minor and may not even be distinguishable on the already weathered banister pole.
The officer then told Deasy, because the brick had been sitting out in the elements and had then been handled by several members of his family, there was no purpose in collecting the brick as evidence and or conducting DNA analysis on it.
The officer added that the FPD could provide additional safety measures such as a patrol stopping by his home, but Deasy responded that was not necessary.
The case was then closed, but during the city council meeting that Tuesday, Deasy brought up the incident with the shelter's director, Ross Altenbaugh, saying flaws in their communication strategy had led to a resident throwing a brick at his home.
In an earlier interview with the Daily Sun, Deasy acknowledged the connection between the brick and shelter issue was tenuous.
“The brick, yes, who knows who did that? There was no note and I recognize that could have been somebody who didn't like the berm in their street or whatever else. I mean, I know these things happen. It's not that big a [deal]. It's what I signed up for,” Deasy said.
In an email to the Arizona Daily Sun on Thursday, Deasy said he had publicly apologized for his comments during the meeting and was looking forward to working with Council on the issues impacting the city.
When it comes to the death threat made against the chief of staff, Flagstaff police took a woman into custody on Jan. 28 in relation to the case.
Chief of Staff Shawn Johnson received a death threat during a phone call from an upset resident trying to reach the mayor. The woman allegedly said Johnson would be killed for “crimes against humanity."
The woman was taken into custody a day later, according to the police report. In her conversations with police, the issue of the shelter did not appear to come up, but she did mention the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.
The woman also previously sent Johnson an email that mentioned policing in Flagstaff and local laws, according to the report.
“When the death threat was made, they were discussing ‘crimes against humanity.’ So that one is related to this issue,” Deasy told the Daily Sun earlier this month.