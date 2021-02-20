Police reports cast doubt on Flagstaff mayor's comments in council meeting

Additionally, according to the report, Deasy told the officer any damage the brick caused was minor and may not even be distinguishable on the already weathered banister pole.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer then told Deasy, because the brick had been sitting out in the elements and had then been handled by several members of his family, there was no purpose in collecting the brick as evidence and or conducting DNA analysis on it.

The officer added that the FPD could provide additional safety measures such as a patrol stopping by his home, but Deasy responded that was not necessary.

The case was then closed, but during the city council meeting that Tuesday, Deasy brought up the incident with the shelter's director, Ross Altenbaugh, saying flaws in their communication strategy had led to a resident throwing a brick at his home.

In an earlier interview with the Daily Sun, Deasy acknowledged the connection between the brick and shelter issue was tenuous.

“The brick, yes, who knows who did that? There was no note and I recognize that could have been somebody who didn't like the berm in their street or whatever else. I mean, I know these things happen. It's not that big a [deal]. It's what I signed up for,” Deasy said.