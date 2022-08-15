Police locate missing Thomas Elementary School student

*Update: Isaiah Miller has been found and safely returned to his family. Police were able to locate him by 7 p.m. Monday night.

The 11-year-old Flagstaff boy went missing Monday while walking home from school.

Isaiah Miller walked off campus as he left Thomas Elementary at 3 p.m. on the afternoon of August 15.

Miller is 4'10" tall with a medium build and dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and black sneakers.

Police ask anyone who might have seen Miller to call them immediately at 928-774-1414.