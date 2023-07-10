One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in the Country Club neighborhood near the driving range Sunday night.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. Police said there was only one vehicle involved.

At least one passenger was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center with serious injuries after the rollover, and they were later pronounced dead.

According to Jerry Rintala, spokesperson for the Flagstaff Police Department, the crash involved juveniles. There are no further details available at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.