Detectives with the Flagstaff Police Department believe two home burglaries that took place on Appalachian Road over the weekend are connected, but have not yet identified any suspects.

Police believe that sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning, a burglar entered a home in the Shadow Mountain neighborhood through an unlocked door. It was reported that they took a small safe and paperwork, which were both later recovered in the neighborhood.

Between 5 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, another home was broken into -- this time “medium- to high-end jewelry” was stolen, according to police. It’s not yet clear how the burglar entered that house, also located on Appalachian road, but officers are asking anyone in the neighborhood who might have home security cameras to scan their footage.

Officers also warn Shadow Mountain residents to remember to lock doors and windows before leaving their homes. It’s also a good idea, Flagstaff police spokesperson Jerry Rintala said, to talk to your neighbors and keep an eye out for “suspicious people.”