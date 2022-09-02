Police investigate after hit and run crash on Milton Road in Flagstaff

Last Tuesday night, a motorcyclist was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center after they were hit by the driver of a two-door Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of Milton Road and Mikes Pike Street in Flagstaff.

The driver of the truck left the scene of the crash not long after it happened. Police say the motorcyclist was injured at around 8:30 p.m. on the night of August 23. Now, officers are searching for the suspect, according to a press release Wednesday.

The white Tacoma truck with a matching white camper shell was last seen turning onto Tucson Avenue in Plaza Vieja in Flagstaff.

Officers are asking anyone who might have seen the crash or vehicle to call Detective Joseph Gilbert at 928-679-4120 or send him an email at jdgilbert@flagstaffaz.gov.