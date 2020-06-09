Police identify Many Farms man as victim in Flagstaff motel strangulation
Flagstaff police have released the identity of a Many Farms man who was allegedly strangled by a man from California.

Casey Joe was identified as the 29-year-old victim who was found early May 31 near a motel on the 1900 block of East Route 66. Andreas McCabe, 28, is suspected of committing the crime after police said he strangled Joe. McCabe is currently in jail after being arrested and charged with second-degree murder and abandonment/concealment of a dead body, according to a Flagstaff police press release.

A person initially called the police to report that Joe was unresponsive, but after finding out he was dead, said Joe had been seen with a person staying in a nearby motel room.

Police then met McCabe, who was staying in the nearby motel room. McCabe said he was with Joe earlier in the evening and invited him into his room. As criminal investigators interviewed witnesses and executed search warrants, McCabe admitted to strangling Joe.

This investigation is pending the medical examiner’s report for manner of death findings.

