Police funding remains intact as Flagstaff City Council passes 2021 budget

She added that, as a black woman, she knows what it is to be painted with a brand brush and defended the Flagstaff Police Department as a whole. Evans added that officers are doing a dangerous job and pointed out the department has lost officers to violence as well.

Evans said the way to improve policing in Flagstaff is to increase the department’s funding, not reduce it.

The problems linked to policing are just one of many issues faced by black residents in Flagstaff and the county, Evans said, and those issues all need to be addressed. As such, Evans said one of Council’s top priorities should be to allow for a community conversation to take place about the lived experience of black residents in Flagstaff, led by black community members.

Evans, addressing protesters, said changing city policy without first letting such a conversation take place would be to act prematurely. Most members of council agreed with the mayor.

Councilmember Austin Aslan said he thought Council needed to begin that conversation and proposed it be led by the Southside Neighborhood Association. That group already began to organize such a community conversation to be led by black residents last week.