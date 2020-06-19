Police funding remains intact as Flagstaff City Council passes 2021 budget

After weeks of protest and hours of public comments debating the topic, the Flagstaff City Council voted unanimously Thursday to pass the city’s 2021 budget with police funding fully intact.
Council directed staff to reallocate existing dollars within the budget to be directed toward the police department for officer training and education.
Into the early hours of Wednesday morning, 386 Flagstaff residents had lobbied the council both for and against defunding the police. Those comments from the public lasted nearly seven hours and the meeting came to an end just before 3 a.m.
Council’s decision -- and the massive public interest surrounding it -- came as recent police killings of unarmed black Americans across the United States have brought renewed attention to police brutality. Specifically, the video of George Floyd, a black resident of Minneapolis, dying while in police custody sparked protests both nationally and in Flagstaff.
During those protests, activists have made new calls to defund police departments and put more money into social programs that they contest would reduce police violence and crime.
Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans acknowledged the protests and the evidence of police violence across the country.
“All you have to do is turn on the TV and see the countless videos of people who are being mistreated,” Evans said. “I can not tell you the countless experiences I have had with Phoenix police officers that were negative.”
She added that, as a black woman, she knows what it is to be painted with a brand brush and defended the Flagstaff Police Department as a whole. Evans added that officers are doing a dangerous job and pointed out the department has lost officers to violence as well.
Evans said the way to improve policing in Flagstaff is to increase the department’s funding, not reduce it.
The problems linked to policing are just one of many issues faced by black residents in Flagstaff and the county, Evans said, and those issues all need to be addressed. As such, Evans said one of Council’s top priorities should be to allow for a community conversation to take place about the lived experience of black residents in Flagstaff, led by black community members.
Evans, addressing protesters, said changing city policy without first letting such a conversation take place would be to act prematurely. Most members of council agreed with the mayor.
Councilmember Austin Aslan said he thought Council needed to begin that conversation and proposed it be led by the Southside Neighborhood Association. That group already began to organize such a community conversation to be led by black residents last week.
“I don’t know where this will take us. Frankly, as a white person of undeniable privilege, it's not up to me to speculate on that or to lobby or to lobby for particular outcomes,” Aslan said.
Councilmember Regina Salas added: “Without law enforcement, anarchy, chaos and lawlessness may prevail."
Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni said the city should examine alternative systems for public safety to augment the current police department -- which other cities have already implemented.
Such systems employ unarmed specialists, such as those with mental health experience, who can respond to substantial portions of calls that do not require a sworn officer.
But that idea seemed largely passed over by the remainder of Council.
Public participation
The last time the council received nearly as much participation from the public was over a decade ago in the late 2000s, according to City Clerk Stacey Saltzburg.
At that time, the issue was one regarding the nearby Snowbowl Ski Resort, according to Saltzburg.
Even the 386 emails city staff read aloud to the council do not represent the total number of messages the city received regarding police funding, said city spokesperson Jessica Drum.
Drum said they were unable to read some messages either because there was no name to attribute the comment to or no actual text associated with the comment.
“The City of Flagstaff has historically, we have a very engaged community, and I think we saw that community come out last night with strong opinions across the board,” Drum said.
And residents didn’t limit their opinions to emails on Tuesday evening. Although councilmembers and the majority of staff were attending the meeting online in accordance with social distancing, Flagstaff residents also made their voices heard on the city hall lawn both for and against reductions in police funding in the 2021 budget.
In 2021, the police department is set to take about 31% of the city’s general fund -- only 5% of its total budget -- and some have been calling for that funding to be cut by as much as half and reallocated to other programs such as housing.
But Flagstaff Deputy Police Chief Dan Musselman wrote in an email to the Arizona Daily Sun that the department has already had to make some cuts as city revenues fall due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“The Police Department agrees we need more affordable housing along with other programs to help our most vulnerable citizens. Unfortunately, there is no capacity in the Police Budget without eliminating several officer positions. Personnel costs make up over 80% of our total budget. Previous cuts have already impacted our training budget and required that two dispatcher positions be frozen,” Musselman wrote.
