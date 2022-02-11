 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest Prescott man in connection with Wells Fargo robbery

Flagstaff police arrested a Prescott man suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo off Milton Road and Plaza Way Friday, officials say.

Sgt. Odis Brockman, a spokesperson for the Flagstaff Police Department, identified the man as 68-year-old Robert Rickman of Prescott.

Rickman allegedly robbed the bank around 9:13 a.m., officials said. It is not clear whether he used or simulated a weapon during the robbery.

A description of the man and a warning to steer clear of the area was issued as police searched for the suspected robber. 

He was located in the downtown Flagstaff area around 10:30 a.m. and taken into custody, Brockman said. He was officially arrested after being positively identified by a bank employee.

Northern Arizona University issued an alert to students and faculty soon after asking the public to steer clear of the area as the bank borders on NAU campus. 

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

