Police arrest Prescott man in connection with Wells Fargo robbery

Flagstaff police arrested a Prescott man suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo off Milton Road and Plaza Way Friday, officials say.

Sgt. Odis Brockman, a spokesperson for the Flagstaff Police Department, identified the man as 68-year-old Robert Rickman of Prescott.

Rickman allegedly robbed the bank around 9:13 a.m., officials said. It is not clear whether he used or simulated a weapon during the robbery.

A description of the man and a warning to steer clear of the area was issued as police searched for the suspected robber.

He was located in the downtown Flagstaff area around 10:30 a.m. and taken into custody, Brockman said. He was officially arrested after being positively identified by a bank employee.

Northern Arizona University issued an alert to students and faculty soon after asking the public to steer clear of the area as the bank borders on NAU campus.

