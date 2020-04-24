Police arrest man for mailbox arson at Plaza Way Safeway in Flagstaff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Flagstaff Police Department arrested a man who is believed to have used lighter fluid to burn a mailbox at the Safeway at Plaza Way Friday morning.

Police found 66-year-old Robert Rickman with lighters and lighter fluid in his possession. Rickman was arrested and booked into the Coconino County jail under allegations of arson, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of prescription drugs.

When police first responded to the scene at Safeway, video footage showed a man wearing a black jacket carrying a blue bag approached the mailbox. After a flash of light, a mailbox at the location began burning with what police and fire personnel later described as lighter fluid, according to a press release.

Officers began to search for the man in the video. Authorities said Rickman was eventually found with lighters, lighter fluid, a zip-tied bundle of matches, and a plastic bag containing "green leafy substance" and pills.

The postal inspector is assisting police and fire investigators on the investigation.

