Police: 18-year-old pedestrian killed after collision near corner of Milton and Route 66
  • Updated
Police Lights

An 18-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, according to a media release from the Flagstaff Police Department.

Ethan Kronz was hit by the vehicle near the intersection of West Route 66 and South Milton Road at about 5 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was providing care to Kronz when first responders arrived. Kronz was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center, where he later died from the injuries suffered in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle spoke to investigators and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Flagstaff Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

