Point in Time count of unsheltered postponed due to COVID

Flagstaff is postponing the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count until the end of February in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The 2022 event, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 26, will instead take place from Feb. 23 to 25.

The annual count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to document the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness at a single point in time across the country.

Mobile outreach teams will conduct surveys alongside state and county employees, social service agencies and volunteers at libraries and other locations throughout Flagstaff.

Any person experiencing homelessness who completes the survey is eligible for a participation incentive of either $5 in Better Bucks, a hygiene kit or a snack pack.

Data collected during the count is used to measure progress related to preventing and ending homelessness. The information can also provide better context on the issues facing the local unsheltered population and can be shared at the local, state and national levels to determine funding for homeless services throughout Coconino County.

Community volunteers are still needed, city officials said in a statement. For more information and to sign-up as a volunteer, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1eH9qA295buyFeQZ3gDF0Xk3kWP8SrFU_mnUUOqW6mE0/edit?usp=sharing. A virtual training is set for Feb. 9 and will be made available for later viewing.

