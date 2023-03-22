At its Wednesday, March 22 meeting, the City of Flagstaff’s Planning and Zoning Commission will be discussing whether to approve a proposed specific plan and zoning map amendments for Northern Arizona Healthcare’s (NAH) Health and Wellness Village, which includes the new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus.

The proposed Health and Wellness Village is planned to be constructed on 172.6 acres next to Ft. Tuthill County Park, which NAH already owns. It will be constructed in stages, beginning with a new hospital and ambulatory care center (ACC).

“Future expansions include a surgery center expansion, additional bed tower and an emergency department expansion,” said a city staff report included in the agenda. “At full build out, the hospital will consist of more than 1.1 million gross square feet (or 25.25 acres) of development with up to 448 beds.”

Later stages will build out the surrounding health village, which is currently planned to include 315 housing units, a variety of restaurant and retail options, an outdoor Wellness Retreat and space for medical research.

Construction on the project is expected to take 23 years to complete, according to the specific plan.

Proposed uses for the new campus Here are some of the things that will be included in the Health and Wellness Villages, as proposed in the specific plan. New hospital: 751,850 square feet. 276 beds in phase one, expanding to 448 by end of construction Ambulatory care center: 205,042 square feet Commercial, retail and lodging: 290,000 square feet Research and development: 250,000 square feet Parking garage: 472,800 square feet

Specific plan

Wednesday's agenda related to NAH's plans will begin with discussion of the project's specific plan.

A specific plan is meant “to provide a greater level of detail for a geographic area or element of the regional plan and to provide for the systematic implementation of the regional plan," according to the report.

“...These plans are necessary to further determine the nature and scale of activity centers, corridors and neighborhoods, the cross-sections and alignments of future corridors and the priority of goals and policies in a particular area," it says.

In addition to a detailed outline of the new campus, the specific plan for this project includes impact analyses on how traffic, wildfires and fire service, and economics (among others) would be affected by the project, and letters from the police department and school district along the same lines.

It also includes community feedback from the public participation process, with over 350 letters commenting on the project.

In the meeting agenda, city staff recommended forwarding the specific plan to city council with a recommendation to adopt, though with a list of 13 conditions to be met first.

The conditions included in Wednesday’s agenda range from the project’s development closely matching what is in the specific plan to revising a number of particular details within the plan itself.

Items added to the plan in the latter category include the transportation improvements recommended in the traffic impact analysis (TIA), a “high-quality public amenity that serves as an active recreation feature” as part of the wellness retreat and a curb and gutter next to a bike lane and buffer on the east side of Beulah Boulevard.

It also recommended relocating the sewage collection system and paving a section of trail between the campus and Lake Mary Road while bringing it to the same height as Beulah for better visibility.

The ninth item on this list has to do with revisions to the phasing of traffic construction that needs to be done on the project.

In the first phase, Beulah will have 11 foot travel lanes with the aforementioned curb, gutter and bike lane on the east side and a pedestrian crossing with beacons will be established at the parking garage. This phase also includes designing Beulah’s intersection with Purple Sage Trail and grading it to allow for a future underpass of I-17, which will need to be approved by both the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the city engineer.

Phase two changes focus on traffic control, with six intersections needing to be designed and graded for a future signal and requiring revisions to the original TIA based on traffic after phase one’s completion. This phase’s TIA will also include a study of another pedestrian crossing at Purple Sage and Getaway Trail, though construction is not part of it.

Zoning map amendment

A similar list of conditions is provided for the second item related to FMC’s new campus on the agenda for Wednesday, the zoning map amendment.

If approved, 98.39 acres will be changed from rural residential and estate residential to highway commercial and public facilities for phase one of the project.

In the agenda, city staff recommended sending the item to Flagstaff City Council, with the inclusion of 11 conditions. As with the specific plan, the majority have to do with traffic construction, also includes the requirement for design and construction of the Beulah/Purple Sage intersection, for example.

Transportation improvements, both on and off site, will need to be completed before any certificate of occupancy is issued for the property. Intersections will need to be “protected intersections'' for the safety of those on foot or bike and the Cosmic Ray Tunnel will be reconstructed to accommodate the changes to Beulah

Other requirements have to do with different areas of the project: NAH will need to provide at least a 20-minute public shuttle service to the nearest transit stop and a ladder company will be relocated to Fire Station 6 or a new fire station nearby, if the current station cannot accommodate it.

The final condition is that “if the property is rezoned and the applicant fails to obtain final civil plan approval within two years of the effective date of the rezoning ordinance, then the city may schedule a public hearing before the city council for the purpose of causing the zoning on the property to revert to the former classification of rural residential and estate residential.”

Project history

NAH first announced its plans in April 2021, saying FMC had outgrown its current campus and did not have room to expand in that location. That campus, a 242-bed hospital built in 1936, is Arizona’s only level 1 trauma center north of Phoenix and, according to NAH, 25% smaller than benchmarks for modern facilities.

At the December meeting, Steve Eiss, NAH's vice president for construction and real estate development, said the hospital had referred 5,600 patients to other locations in the past year -- due to a lack of capacity rather than the ability to provide needed service.

In 2021, NAH said it planned to open the hospital and ACC in 2026 and 2024 respectively, and to break ground in September 2022.

The project is currently still moving through the city's approval process. At a neighborhood meeting held in October 2022, it outlined four planned phases for construction, beginning in the second quarter of 2023. In this plan, the first phase (completion of hospital and ACC) would go through 2027 and the final phase would finish in 2040.

NAH held its first community meeting on the project in February 2021 and continued holding meetings through October of the next year. By the end of this process, it had held about 120 meetings with residents near both locations, the city and county and a variety of organizations (Mountain Line and the Arizona Nurses Association are two examples). About 900 property owners were notified in this process, as were six nearby homeowner's associations.

Common areas of concern brought up in the meetings were transit and access to the new campus, use of FMC's current campus, noise issues, environmental impacts and building height, the participation plan noted.

Themes of support listed in the plan included economic development, access to care, new health services and the "health and wellness vision" expressed in the overall plan.

The plan mentions that NAH has received 295 letters in support of the project, six letters of concern and 60 with questions.

Three of those community meetings (two in January 2022 and one in Oct. 2022) were a mandatory part of the city's approval process. A regional plan amendment was then approved by P&Z and city council at the end of 2022.

The amendment included four changes to the city's 2030 regional plan: changing the place type designation of a future suburban activity center to a regional rather than neighborhood scale and moving its center to FMC's proposed location. It also changed the area type designation of a 28-acre section of the property and adjustments to the plans for Beulah Blvd.

Planning and Zoning heard these amendments in November 2022 and unanimously moved to forward them to city council. The council heard the amendments the next month, with discussion focusing more on the project itself and potential concerns, particularly transportation at the new site. Council also ended up approving the amendments, though with a dissenting vote from councilmember Austin Aslan.

This week’s zoning meeting will now be discussing NAH’s plans specifically, deciding whether to send them to the city council for approval.

The Planning and Zoning meeting begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. It can be attended in-person at City Hall (211 W. Aspen Ave.), or online at flagstaff.az.gov/1461/Streaming-City-Council-Meetings.

To learn more about the project, visit nahealth.com/expansion.