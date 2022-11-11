Planning and Zoning hears minor regional plan amendments for Flagstaff Medical Center campus

Flagstaff's Planning and Zoning Commission discussed a minor amendment to the 2030 regional plan Wednesday afternoon, one of the first steps in the approval process for Flagstaff Medical Center's (FMC) new campus.

Following presentations, a discussion and several public comments, a motion to send the proposed amendments with a recommendation for approval to the Flagstaff City Council was approved unanimously.

It will next appear at the Dec. 6 council meeting.

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) announced plans to move its campus from its current location to a parcel next to Fort Tuthill County Park in the spring of 2021. It has been hosting community outreach meetings and developing plans in the year since, most recently at a Sept. 29 city council retreat and an Oct. 10 public participation meeting.

The 172.6-acre property that would be affected by the amendments is at the moment mostly vacant, containing some residential structures.

Uses for the property, if FMC plans move forward, include an estimated 1.26 million square feet of hospital and medical offices, 290,000 square feet of retail and lodging, 250,000 square feet of research and development and 31.2 acres of designated open space.

A total of 315 residential dwelling units are included in the plans as well, and NAH has committed to 10% low-income housing.

Four regional plan amendments related to the process were discussed in Wednesday's meeting.

Two other entitlements discussing more specifics of the proposed project — a new specific plan and concept zoning map amendment -- are expected to be brought to the commission at a later date, along with the development agreement.

NAH and the City of Flagstaff are working to bring the rest of the case to a public hearing -- which does not yet have a set date.

The focus of the work, said Tiffany Antol, city zoning code manager, is to finalize details on items brought up in the meeting and to mitigate topics raised as community concerns.

“A minor regional plan amendment in and of itself is not project-specific,” Antol said during a presentation to the commission. “We will be looking at this to see if the requests to amend the regional plan are in alignment with the current vision within our regional plan and are consistent with [its] goals and policies."

Antol added: "I think the great thing about you all getting this perspective first, it really allows you the time to delve into just this particular topic and see if this regional plan is right, and then I think it helps NAH understand how the community is feeling about this project, what the commission and the city council are weighing in on as this entitlement case is moving forward.”

Proposed amendments

Amendments moved forward in this meeting included changing the place type designation of a future suburban activity center to a regional rather than neighborhood scale, and moving its center point over the hospital.

Activity centers are a place type designating as mixed-use areas with commercial and other uses. Neighborhood suburban activity centers are smaller and are located at intersections of collector streets and neighborhood access roads, while regional suburban activity centers are larger and located at the intersections of collector streets and arterial roads.

The activity center as it is currently planned is at the intersection of arterial roadways, she said, but it is considered a neighborhood activity center, because while future development has been unknown, past proposals were mainly residential.

In the policy analysis section of her presentation, Antol said the future activity center has many features of regional level development. Among them are its location at the intersection of arterial roadways and its proximity to Fort Tuthill (another regional facility).

Another area’s type designation would be changed from "area in white" with some existing rural and future suburban to existing employment. The area is located within the activity center discussed in the first two amendments.

Area in white, Antol said, is a description for areas that have not been assigned an area type, and any entitlement proposed for areas with that place type would require a regional plan amendment.

“That employment category is one of the more protected categories within the regional plan,” she said. “It has also been one of the categories that we’ve seen a large reduction in, primarily to support open spaces on McMillan Mesa [which converted 36.5 acres from employment area] but it is a category that we have lost over time, so this would add back acreage into that employment category.”

Only one amendment has increased the amount of employment area since the regional plan was first adopted, and it would add 28 acres of employment area.

“This site is also well-served by an interchange [and] it is within close proximity to the airport, making it a good location for an employment area type,” Antol said.

The last amendment discussed in the meeting was the realignment of Beulah Boulevard’s future road corridor. The realignment currently planned for Beulah would move the road west (closer to Fort Tuthill’s eastern boundary and farther from the I-17 corridor) to allow for an over or underpass connecting to South Pulliam Drive.

The proposed amendment would leave Beulah in its current alignment, keeping a larger parcel of land together to accommodate NAH’s current plans and potential future expansions. In this plan, a new collector road would be added to the location and Woody Mountain Road's intersection with Beulah would move closer to I-17.

NAH has worked with city staff on the topic, Antol said, and while the exact dimensions are still being determined, they are “fairly confident” keeping Beulah where it is and adding a new collector road would still be able to accommodate an underpass in the same location.

“This underpass is important for the future transportation network, because it will help reduce trips at the airport traffic interchange as well as Lake Mary Road and Beulah Boulevard, and will assist with lowering vehicle miles traveled within Flagstaff,” Antol said, noting the last detail would help meet the city’s carbon neutrality goals.

NAH is not expected to construct the underpass as part of the development, but will need to ensure that Beulah’s current location won’t prevent future underpass construction. Beulah’s intersection with Purple Sage Trail will also be conditioned to accommodate a future underpass by lowering it.

“We are not anticipating it to be part of [NAH's] mitigation at all; it is definitely something that is much further in the future,” Antol said of the underpass. “But leaving the possibility open and making sure that as we’re investing money and putting money in a considerable amount of infrastructure that we’re maintaining that possibility."

Community response

The three officially required citizen participation plans as part of the process (held Jan. 6, Jan. 18 and Oct. 10, and available to watch at nahealth.com/expansion) had a total of about 224 attendees between them.

Themes of community support Antol mentioned in her presentation included economic development, access to care and new clinical services. Themes of concern were traffic, access to the new campus (including bus service), use of the existing hospital, noise and building heights.

She said she wanted residents to know they are welcome to reach out to city staff or NAH, and are “highly encouraged” to attend and speak at the public hearings.

The aforementioned topics and concerns were echoed in the nine public comments given at Wednesday's meeting.

Most of those who commented at the meeting were residents of neighborhoods near the proposed construction and expressed concerns, yet several also said they supported the hospital’s move.

“I'm very open to having this development and I think it could bring a lot of positives,” said Ponderosa Trails resident Alex Shanken. “I think the negatives, however, do have to be dealt with. ... Instead of a wash for the community, how about thinking of it as an actual real benefit to the quality of life of the surrounding communities?”

Some concerns he mentioned wanting to see addressed were the project’s noise impacts on nearby neighborhoods, Flagstaff Urban Trail System bike access with the changes to Beulah, plans to support discharged patients who are homeless or don’t have access to transportation, and building height.

Mathias Rupp, a medical provider in Tuba City who once worked as a provider at FMC, is another Ponderosa Trails resident who spoke about his concerns with the project. Like Shanken, he said he is in favor of the project moving forward, but he has concerns.

The two he mentioned were NAH’s approach to feedback and community engagement and concerns that it is considering a sale to Banner Healthcare. Rupp also said he would like the plans to include a hogan for the Indigenous community served by the hospital.

“Because I’ve worked inside their system, I have seen the way this administration and the leadership in this organization ... approach people who have concerns and people who are objecting to different ideas and the way things move forward,” he said of NAH.

Rupp continued: “I've been disappointed over the years to see the way that they take a take-it-or-leave-it approach, and I'd like to see that remedied in our community. I've also attended the meetings that have been made available to the public and I've noticed that most of these meetings appear staged or questions are being addressed only if they are favorable to NAH. I’d like to see the community be listened to with more attentive effort.”

Flagstaff resident Lori Anna Harrison said she supported the project mostly because of her grandmother, who lives in University Heights and has received care at FMC several times in the past year.

“She received excellent care, and I would hate for her or anybody in her condition to be one of those ... that didn't have a spot in the hospital and was deterred or turned away,” Harrison said. “I’m a big advocate of that new village, and I hope that folks here in Flagstaff and beyond receive that trauma 1 center care that we’re grown to love and appreciate here in Flagstaff.”

Whitney Cunningham (who works on the project) read a letter from Linda and Charlie Odegaard that said their family had moved from property on the border of the proposed new location to make room for the project.

“It was a difficult and emotional decision for all of us. It was also an important decision,” they wrote. “ ... We want, and our town deserves, the highest quality of medical care, which the old hospital facility is no longer able to provide.

“While the new hospital will be a regional instead of a neighborhood use, this change is consistent with what is already here: a regional county park and a regional business park and airport just across the freeway. There may be no perfect location for a new hospital in Flagstaff, but this is a pretty good one.”

Gail Jackson, Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona’s (ECoNA) president and CEO, also commented in support of the project, saying it would bring needed economic growth to the area.

“Making this minor plan amendment would be great for bringing some late industrial work back,” she said. “Bioscience research and development jobs are a great fit for our region. They’re low-impact, they’re high-wage -- which we desperately need in Flagstaff and northern Arizona to compete with the high cost of living and our housing crisis.”

A group of Mountain Dell residents were among at city hall with concerns. While they said they weren't opposed to the hospital coming to the area, there were several things they wanted NAH and the city to address before moving forward. They said their concerns had more to do with the plans for the health and wellness village rather than the hospital itself.

"This is not a project that just entails that hospital," said Christina Raynsford, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years. "This project entails a whole lot more than that. And is that a good fit, all those other things to be included in an area that right now is on the outskirts of town?"

Attendees noted that the majority of residents at the meeting and commenting were from Mountain Dell. Several had also attended the prior community meetings, raising similar concerns, they said. They felt that, though their neighborhood was nearby and the project would add to some of its existing issues, it wasn’t being included in the planning.

“In some of the original proposals, they talked about University Heights, Ponderosa, [and] Mountain Dell wasn’t even mentioned,” Christina Norlin said.

“One of my biggest fears is that we’re right on the fringe of consideration for this project,” Sean Ryan added. " ... We’ve certainly seen it, where the cohesive planning does not necessarily occur, especially on the details of the plans like traffic or noise mitigation, so there’s a fear that those details won’t actually get addressed, just because we’re slightly farther down the road or we have a different property jurisdiction.”

For example, increased traffic on Beulah would make it harder to exit the neighborhood -- which can be challenging and a safety concern, because its only exit is the Woody Mountain intersection.

Events at Fort Tuthill can also add to the problem.

During an event this summer, Raynsford said as an example, “there was no way, zero, for Flagstaff fire to get out to where it needed to with the amount of traffic there.”

Other concerns included light pollution, transportation and discharge care for homeless patients, the potential sale to Banner Health and increased noise.

Similar to Mathis, Ryan and Raynsford mentioned issues with the way residents’ questions and issues with the project had been addressed so far.

“The concerns we’ve had in some of the detail questions, they’ve been generally acknowledged, but it's also been said they’ll be taken care of down the line,” he said. “There’s a concern that the ball gets rolling too far, and then in the end those concerns don’t actually get addressed. So trying to see that more of those items are addressed earlier in the process, I think, is one of the key things I would hope for.”

Raynsford added: “Right now there really isn't a way to address these concerns with NAH specifically. They have their set of goals and that’s what they’re going to try to achieve. Our response and our opportunity is to try to keep this before the city council and keep it before planning and zoning.”

Additional information about the project can be found at nahealth.com/expansion and at flagstaff.az.gov/10/Community-Development.

A recording of the meeting, which also includes a presentation from NAH, is available online.