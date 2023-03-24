The City of Flagstaff Planning and Zoning Commission heard presentations and public comments Wednesday on Northern Arizona Healthcare’s (NAH) plans to build a new Health and Wellness Village near Fort Tuthill County Park.

The meeting was the first of two public hearings on the topic before Planning and Zoning will make a motion on whether to send the plans to city council. The next hearing is set for April 12 and will be held at the Aquaplex (1702 N. 4th St.) rather than City Hall.

Both city staff and NAH presented details of the project, and gave the commission an opportunity to ask questions and discuss the proposal with more specificity.

While the request was split into two items -- a specific plan and concept zoning map amendment -- staff gave one presentation that covered both.

A specific plan is a more detailed look at a part of the city’s regional plan. When a rezoning request comes with one, according to the presentation, that plan can also be a development master plan.

“In this case, this specific plan is serving as a master plan for this development,” said zoning code manager Tiffany Antol, who gave most of the city’s presentation. “It will be adopted by ordinance. It will include some specific zoning modifications.”

The zoning map amendment will change 98.39 acres on the new site from a mix of rural residential and estate residential to highway commercial and public facilities, adding three parcels to the resource protection overlay.

The plan splits the project into two phases. The first includes the hospital and ambulatory care center (ACC, which with the hospital totals 1.15 million square feet), as well as open and civic space (31.2 acres).

This fits into three of the seven land use areas proposed for the project site: 1A, 1B and 2B. The first two are both public open space, the area around the Sinclair Wash section of the Flagstaff Urban Trails System and a planned wellness retreat, respectively. Area 2B is the hospital site, which includes the ACC, medical offices and both garage and field parking areas.

Phase two is the rest of the health village -- the surrounding structures and businesses that will support the hospital and ACC. This phase includes the residential units (in its presentation, NAH raised the expected number to 325, with 7% dedicated to affordable housing and only “10 to 15” reserved for the organizations use), non-residential uses such as hotels, retail and additional medical offices (230,000 square feet), and research and development (250,000 square feet).

Only the first phase is currently up for approval by planning and zoning at this time before it will make its way to city council.

Code modifications

A number of zoning code modifications were included in the specific plan to allow for the development needs of the hospital.

Rather than building close to the street as required by code, the hospital is proposed to be on the center of the site in order to avoid the greatest noise impacts from both the airport and Interstate 17. NAH also plans to use more than the maximum allowed amount (25%) of stucco on the building's exterior due to the height of the patient tower (itself another zoning modification).

The plan adds more bike parking than is in the code (200 spaces rather than 100 required), as well as a requirement that 20% will be covered.

In the rezoning part of the presentation, Antol said NAH is also expected to exceed parking requirements.

The city’s calculations based on use type would require 1,165 spaces for the hospital and ACC, while NAH’s plans for the site have 2,355. It is allowed to go over because the plan includes a parking garage (meant for employee parking). There will also be a parking field for general parking -- which Antol noted also allows for a second garage should one be needed.

Codes for the project will also be changed to prohibit unrelated uses typically allowed in public facility and highway commercial zones, and that any highway commercial uses need to be accessory to the hospital. A new use was also added to the latter zoning category to allow for a helipad on the hospital roof.

The hospital will also not need to go through the typically required process of obtaining a conditional use permit for the location.

“In every zone in the city, hospitals require a conditional use permit; they are permitted nowhere by right,” Antol said. “A conditional use permit is considered a permitted use but does have to go through that additional process. In this particular case, we were doing so many entitlements for the specific plan and the rezoning, it didn't seem valid to also require a conditional use permit on top of that.”

Antol then went into detail on impacts in a number of areas: police, fire, schools, economics, parks, bike and pedestrian circulation, cultural resources, traffic, water and sewer. Fire, specifically the fire department’s needs in responding to the new site, and the traffic impact analysis (TIA) were the focus of the commission’s questions for this section.

Throughout NAH's presentation, one focus of discussion was the use of its other locations around Flagstaff, including the current hospital, after the new site was built.

Fire department

The fire impact report's recommendations included further assessments of the relocation of the emergency room and fire stations in the context of further development to the south of Flagstaff as well as following the recommendations outlined in the fire risk analysis.

“The best way to reduce the impact of this development on the Flagstaff Fire Department will be to design and construct the project according to the adopted building and fire codes in place for the City of Flagstaff,” the staff report said. “The development of this project at the far southern end of the city has longer-term impacts on the delivery of fire and emergency medical services.”

A J.W. Powell Fire Station siting study finished in November of 2022 included impacts from the project. Among the report's findings were that Flagstaff’s fire department “does not meet the minimum staffing requirements of relevant national standards and best practices” and that the high-rise tower included in NAH's design would need additional response units.

Station No. 6, which is located on Lake Mary Road, is the nearest fire station to the new medical campus, and the report recommended that a second unit be provided there. Station No. 6 is also too small to add another unit, so a new station nearby is needed.

A new ladder truck, engine, battalion chief SUV and nine full-time personnel will be needed to fulfill these recommendations, including an additional battalion chief and three fire personnel per shift (15 total full-time employees at an additional $2.4 million in annual operational costs).

Multiple questions about the fire analysis had to do with the risk associated with the additional building height. Fire Chief Mark Gaillard said during the meeting that the department would not need new equipment to handle the patient towers, but it would need additional staff, both because of height and the larger proportion of non-ambulatory people in a hospital.

While a lower height would make for an easier response, he said, other factors would still create an elevated risk at the site.

“The fact that the location is on the edge of our infrastructure, our system of fire stations, it still presents a large risk,” he said. “I have less trucks that can get there in a timely manner than I do at the existing location. So yes, it's a risk: if it's not high rise, it's better. I mean in just life-safety context only, not whether its functional for the applicant. In a life-safety sense, yes, that’s a little bit better, but it's still at a high risk and it still creates problems because our city system never anticipated that intensity of risk at that location.”

Planing and zoning Commissioner Marchell Camp asked who would pay for the needed improvements, listing a $9.5 million truck, $2.4 million in annual staffing and the unspecified cost of building a new station. Gaillard replied that this is currently “the subject of great debate,” adding that the city and NAH were both working on the question. Antol also noted that having staff is a condition of the plan, so the hospital cannot be built without it being funded.

Traffic impacts

NAH has requested to use a phased TIA for this project. The first has been completed and the second is expected to begin soon after the first phase of construction is finished. There are also plans to study the hospital’s effect on actual traffic once the first phase is completed.

The TIA found that once the project is complete it will generate a total of 53,190 new daily trips. For comparison, Beulah Boulevard currently sees 3,823 daily trips, and senior transportation engineer Stephanie Santana mentioned that Milton Road gets around 35,000 daily trips. Of 32 intersections studied throughout the city, it was found that 26 will need some form of improvement.

Required improvements from this phase include widening Beulah to four lanes (between Woodlands Village and J.W. Powell boulevards) and intersection improvements along both Beulah and Powell.

Topics Santana mentioned as ongoing discussions had to do with elevation designs to accommodate planned construction for the future, specifically Beulah’s intersection with Purple Sage (future I-17 underpass) and the hospital’s main entrance (future signal). The discussions are expected to be complete by the time the plans are brought to city council, she said, with the proposed date currently expected for April.

“We won't know what the full cost of the improvements on Beulah would be until we actually get into the civil plan review and start to get the construction estimates,” Antol said in response to a question, “but we can tell you that the city has partnered with NAH for a RAISE grant, so we are pursuing federal transportation dollars to have this funded.”

She added: “ ... We need to be fluid in how those elements are paid for, but understanding that they are required to occur in order for the development to be supported."

Community response

A total of 15 residents made comments at the meeting (including representatives from Coconino County, the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, Friends of Flagstaff’s Future and ECONA), though more were in attendance. Of those who spoke, 10 supported the new campus and five expressed concerns.

Dr. Adam Weiss, who works at FMC, said he supported the project.

“In this case, the risks are far outweighed by the benefit of a new state-of-the-art hospital in our community,” he said. “Practicing in an outdated, undersized facility creates major challenges for patient care. … Yes, there will be challenges to overcome, but most of the physicians I’ve talked to agree that a new campus is the best thing for our community.”

Flagstaff resident Steve Vargus, who said he’d volunteered with NAH, was also in favor of the new hospital.

“We’re beyond the ability for us to meet current needs and with that, we end up making as a community choices about what services we offer and what we do not offer, and that's at our expense," he said. " ... I've heard community members today speak saying what we have today is just fine. In my opinion, that's standing still and standing still is going backwards."

Marilyn Weissman was among the residents who spoke against the new campus, and one of two to cite city policy LU 5.2.

"NAH knew perfectly well that the activity center at this location was for suburban use, but they also knew perfectly well how to work the system so that a large wealthy player could get their way," she said. "Without much discussion, the suburban activity center definition was changed to regional to accommodate them, and now you're expected to follow along and approve the rest of the changes they need to proceed without any of the guarantees that being on the periphery won't burden city finances, the taxpayers, make Milton a parking lot and severely limit the ability to make Flagstaff climate neutral."

A recording of Wednesday's meeting can be found online (discussion of this project starts at about 20 minutes). The next hearing will be at the Aquaplex on Wednesday, April 12.

More about the project is available at nahealth.org/expansion.