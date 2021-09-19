Planning and Zoning gives new Apricus 'micro-hospital' green light, despite FMC opposition

And the same phenomenon occurred last week, with many hospital employees, including FMC Chief Administrative Officer Josh Tinkle, raising concerns about the project.

FMC Chief Medical Officer Derek Feuquay said he worried the small facility would not actually be able to care for most emergencies. Feuquay said he believed that should the facility be built, patients could end up rushing to the micro-hospital only to find they could not be treated there and then have to travel to FMC.

Feuquay and other employees said the new facility would end up delaying care and increasing costs to patients.

But Apricus representative Lindsay Schube pushed back on that, saying their emergency room would be able to handle anything that any other emergency rooms could, with fully certified emergency room doctors and staff.

Schube said Apricus officials had offered to meet with FMC leadership prior to the commission’s first meeting, but were ghosted. They then met with FMC leadership twice before the second meeting, but she said those discussions were not productive.