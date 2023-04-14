The City of Flagstaff’s Planning and Zoning Commission heard more details of the specific plan and zoning map amendments for the proposed new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus at a meeting Wednesday.

It did not take action on the items, but instead voted to continue at a special meeting set for Wednesday, April 19.

Residents of nearby neighborhoods, FMC employees and representatives from a variety of organizations came to hear about the plans, with about 30 making comments of their own. By the time the meeting started, all the chairs -- about 85 -- were full, with more attendees standing around the edges of the room. At least another 35 joined virtually.

The meeting took place in the Aquaplex's community room rather than Flagstaff City Hall this time, and it was the commission’s second meeting to discuss the specific plan and zoning code amendments related to the project. The first was held at Flagstaff City Hall on Wednesday, March 22.

If the commission approves the specific plan and zoning map amendments at the next meeting, the product will be moving to Flagstaff City Council for approval -- a process that might take two meetings.

As the items up for approval were the same as the previous meeting, presentations and discussion mostly focused on questions about the project that had been brought up by commissioners and public commenters.

Fire station funding

At the last meeting, commissioners had asked about funding for several aspects of the project, particularly the changes to the city's Fire Station No. 6 that would be needed to service the hospital.

As city planning manager Tiffany Antol noted in the findings portion of the presentation, the applicant (Northern Arizona Healthcare) is responsible for a “fair share and rough proportional share” of the public facilities, services and infrastructure it is developing.

She used road improvements as an example.

"There will be folks that will be using and will benefit from the use of Beulah -- even though it needs to be rebuilt by the hospital, there’s a share of those that’s borne by the community as well,” she said. “That’s true for almost every infrastructure improvement to a degree. But with traffic and our service, we do these very specific impact analyses, because that helps us determine what an applicant's proportional share is.”

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) will need to fund its share of the required improvements before the hospital and Ambulatory Care Center open “unless the city agrees to cover costs outside of the required proportional share.” The city will be helping with grant applications for some of those, according to Antol, including the fire station facilities.

NAH will need to pay for half of the facility capital costs -- which includes land acquisition -- while the city will pay for staffing the ladder company (including training) and the vehicles, according to Antol's presentation.

For the city, this would mean $1.4 million for staffing each year and a one-time $1.6 million investment in vehicles. The presentation did not give an estimate of the facility’s cost to NAH.

One commissioner summarized the costs of the project as including $45 million in infrastructure costs, $9.5 million for the fire station, $2.4 million for the fire truck and company, and $1.2 million for the public transit route.

The city plans to fund the new equipment as “we feel that is really just a relocation of an existing service,” said Rick Tadder, city management services director.

Funding has already been prepared for most of the one-time costs (using internal one-time resources and possibly impact or development fees), he said; what is currently being planned is the continuing operational costs.

Tadder spoke on ways the city might come up with funding for the ladder company staffing. While it does not yet have a finalized plan, the city plans to apply for a federal grant that would fund the first three years of staffing.

After that, the costs would be covered by city resources.

Firefighting, as a required service, would be from the city’s general fund, which has “many revenue resources available to address operational needs,” he said, noting that current projections expect revenue growth -- and any extra could be set aside for these costs.

Other options he mentioned in the city's “toolbox” -- despite Tadder saying he was not currently recommending them -- include setting aside funds to level costs over time, increasing primary property taxes (the city can increase this by 2% each year and has not done so for the past three years, he said) and reallocating city programs.

Current campus

Reuse of the current campus was mentioned in both city and NAH presentations, though without much detail on what those plans might look like.

Antol noted in her presentation that, as the current hospital is in a high-density residential zone, “NAH retains the right to develop the existing campus under current zoning entitlements (High Density Residential) without additional public participation.”

If plans for the new campus require a conditional use permit or rezoning, however, there would then need to be a public process.

NAH said it has plans to go through a public participation process in deciding what to do with FMC’s current campus and has already had meetings with an improvement management company, PUMA, in September.

“We are committed to seeing the current campus enhance the surrounding neighborhoods and the downtown district,” said NAH's vice president for construction and real estate, Steve Eiss, adding that the hospital would not be sitting empty. " ... Our plan and something that we’re already underway on is to have a true transparent collaborative process through the community development advisory council.”

He said NAH plans to host community meetings on its plans for the new campus “shortly after we get the work started on the new campus.”

It is also currently meeting with City Planning and Development to make sure the plans align with Flagstaff’s regional plan update.

NAH gave more information on its plans for its private practices and medical offices currently scattered around Flagstaff.

Three of the practices listed (the NorthStar Medical Offices Building, NAH Medical Group Orthopedics and the NAH Orthopedic Surgery Center) were relocating and three (NAH Central Flagstaff, the Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona and Northern Arizona Orthopedics) were staying in their current location.

The other 16 were marked as having an “opportunity to relocate.”

“We will maintain a presence in central Flagstaff, primarily for those services you’re going to access on a regular basis,” Eiss said. “...We’re working very closely with the physicians to decide who wants to move, who needs to move. ...And once we have all of that dialed up, then we will work with a third-party developer on what an additional medical offices could be on the existing site.”

Unresolved questions

Antol mentioned two issues as still needing to be resolved: a $500,000 credit NAH has requested for part of the fire development fees and the timing of phase one construction on Beulah Boulevard’s intersection with Purple Sage Trail.

The credit request would go toward the 50% of the new fire station facilities for which NAH is responsible.

As part of phase one of construction, NAH will be realigning and widening Beulah to four lanes. The Beulah-Purple Sage intersection will one day be connected to an Interstate 17 underpass and will need to be graded to make this possible.

City staff is requesting that the road construction that is already happening for the project include that grading, as “when you’re rebuilding a road it's better to overbuild to some degree because it's far more expensive at the later stages.” NAH has requested that the development agreement instead say it will complete the grading once the city is ready to build the underpass -- at least five years in the future.

Antol said the city and NAH are working to come to an agreement on both items.

Moving to a health village

Eiss said NAH has developed five different growth plans at the current location over the past 20 years, none of which were viable options. The development is meant to address health needs beyond the immediate future, including coming population growth in northern Arizona.

“Each would have led to an unacceptable disruption of care for patients or were insufficient in addressing the region's long-term needs and growth,” his presentation said. “The reality is that FMC cannot be expanded or remodeled to meet patient needs. Renovations or expansions would require closing or limiting available services during and after remodeling or new construction”

While the specific plan and rezoning currently up for approval are only for phase one, which focuses on the hospital and ACC, NAH hopes to build an expanded health village, which consists of housing, retail, restaurants and a hotel, in the second phase of the project.

Eiss listed two other health villages located in Union Village in Henderson, Nevada, and Minnesota Health Village in Maple Grove, Minnesota, as comparable to what NAH is eventually hoping to build.

“The true power behind getting this right isn't just taking what other people have done and trying to replicate it. It's really trying to tailor fit what health and wellness is for a community,” he said. “So our vision is honoring our commitment to providing always better care with a focus on holistic well-being.”

He also noted that the project will be helping to fulfill more than 100 of the goals and policies listed in Flagstaff’s regional plan, including emergency response services, housing options and improvements to the trail system.

When asked why NAH was planning the larger village instead of the hospital on its own, interim president and CEO Josh Tinkle mentioned both funding and changing care models.

"We believe for us to be sustainable and be successful long term we need to better manage people's healthcare and make sure that they don't always have to go to the facility, and one way that you do that is through health and wellness and the broader village perspective," he said.

During the public comments part of the meeting Wednesday, John Ninoler, the lead architect on the project, spoke in favor of the new campus as a Flagstaff resident and answered questions from the commission about aspects of the building's design.

Most of the questions were about building’s planned height. In the hospital’s design, the patient towers are taller than typically zoned for in Flagstaff.

Ninoler said the additional land and travel time between areas of the hospital would make a shorter building with the same number of beds not possible at the site.

"At 450 beds, the land use and the land area required to do multiple wings shorter becomes a major hindrance," he said. "They would have to buy a whole lot more land, they would have to cut down a whole lot more trees to be able to get 450 beds off of a chassis that works around all of the central services.

"So what we decided to do is stack two towers on top of all the services: imaging, pharmacy, lab, surgery all right below. ...It's one vertical ride down to anything you need in an emergency. When you get multiple wings, it is a long push. ...Minutes mean everything and you're talking about an ambulance trying to get through town and get to the facility. When somebody codes, minutes to the OR are just as critical."

A recording of Wednesday's meeting is available online.