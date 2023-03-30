At its meeting last week, Flagstaff’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for PuttTek Flagstaff, a new miniature golf course planned for East Route 66.

The project will have a 1,644-square-foot pro shop with concessions, and an 18-hole mini-golf course wrapping around the building. It will be reusing both the parking lot and a former gas station convenience store already on the property for the building, with a small addition (144 feet) at the back.

“[Mini-golf] is actually really fun and challenging and somewhat addicting,” said Kyle McCain, who bought the property four years ago as extra parking for Budget Blinds of Northern Arizona -- which he owns next door -- and decided on a miniature golf course.

Rather than the themed putt-putt that first comes to mind with mini-golf, he said the hope was to create something enjoyable for both first-timers and experienced golfers.

"We want something that's going to be family-friendly and look super cool from the street when you get on the property," he said. " ... When people get there they're like, 'Wow, I know what this looked like before' ... mud, concrete all the way around. [And now it's] something really pretty and inviting to the general public."

A conditional use permit, or CUP, for the project was on the agenda at last week’s Planning and Zoning meeting.

“The purpose of a CUP is to provide a process for reviewing uses and activities that are permitted in an applicable zone but that require more discretionary review and the possible imposition of conditions to mitigate the effects of the proposed use,” according to the presentation by planning manager Alaxandra Pucciarelli.

PuttTek’s project was recommended for approval, with two conditions: that development match the site plan approved in August 2022, and that a low wall or other barrier be included to keep golf balls from going on Route 66.

The commission approved the permit unanimously, though Commissioner Bob Harris recused himself due to a conflict of interest.

McCain said the project doesn't have an exact timeline yet, but the hope is to have the course ready to open by late summer or early fall.

“We’re super excited about this one,” PuttTek President Camron Howell said in the meeting.

In response to commissioner questions, he gave a few more details on the project, including that its hours of operation are planned to end by 10 p.m. at the latest.

“Our overall goal of this entire project is to have a very family-friendly [course],” he said. “We’re specifically not going to be open on Sunday, we're not going to be ever even considering the idea of adding alcohol. This is just going to be an opportunity for people to come, have a great experience, eat a little bit of food, and hopefully laugh and enjoy.”

More information can be found at putttek.com. A recording of this meeting is available online.