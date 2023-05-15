An emergency landing briefly interrupted regular operations at the airport on Saturday morning in Flagstaff when an electrical failure forced a single-engine aircraft to land at Pulliam.
Flagstaff airport communications manager Claire Harper said the electrical failure caused a landing gear malfunction — which meant the plane technically crash-landed. No one onboard was injured, and the damaged aircraft was quickly removed from the runway.
Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting crews were on hand to handle the situation, and Wiseman Aviation Personnel helped get the plane off of the runway after the minor crash.
According to Harper, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were alerted to Saturday’s events and have started an investigation into the incident.
