Plane crash in Tusayan on highway results in no deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A multitude of agencies responded to an upside-down plane that crashed on a Tusayan roadway Friday afternoon.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that blocked traffic on Highway 64 between Tusayan and the southern entrance to the Grand Canyon. The road was closed at the northern end of the Town of Tusayan.

Officers discovered at the scene a single-engine plane with one occupant, 24-year-old pilot Andrew Dutzy.

Dutzy is an employee of Paragon Skydiving company located at the Grand Canyon Airport, and he was treated at the scene by the local Tusayan Fire Department.

After treatment, Dutzy was flown to the Flagstaff Medical Center for neck and back injuries by Guardian Medical Transport.

Investigators learned from Dutzy that he was returning to the airport when he initiated a left-hand turn to start his approach and the engine died.

When Dutzy could not get the engine to restart he attempted to land on Highway 64. While attempting to land, his right wing struck a light pole, causing him to crash and flip over.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 4 Sad 1 Angry 0