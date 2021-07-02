 Skip to main content
Plan for lane restrictions, travel delays on 89 near Cameron
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists of daily, around-the-clock lane restrictions on US 89 north of Cameron. The restrictions are scheduled to continue through Tuesday, July 13.

The following restrictions will be in place:

  • US 89 will be narrowed to one lane only of alternating north- and southbound travel from milepost 470 to 472.
  • A traffic signal will regulate the flow of vehicles through the work zone.
  • There is a vehicle width limit of 14 feet.
  • The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.

Drivers should slow down, be alert, and watch for stopped traffic and queues resulting from the single-lane roadway and alternating travel. The lane restrictions are needed so that crews can perform extensive maintenance to the highway and adjacent drainage facilities.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

