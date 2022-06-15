Pipeline, Haywire fires create smoky conditions in Flagstaff Wednesday

Flagstaff awoke to a thick haze of smoke that dulled the sunlight and erased the San Francisco Peaks Wednesday morning.

Lower winds, while good for mitigating the spread of the nearly 23,000-acre Pipeline Fire and roughly 5,000-acre Haywire Fire, also allowed the deluge of smoke from the blazes to settle throughout town.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, inhalation of wildfire smoke can seriously exacerbate asthma and heart conditions as well as lead to minor effects such as general respiratory irritation.

“Maybe I should take the day off,” said Tyler Tunnicliff, a roofer preparing to repair a rooftop in downtown Flagstaff. “Though I kind of wish I was up there fighting the fires.”

“There’s going to be some serious problems,” said Anthony Delagarza, who works at Winter Sun Trading Post.

He anticipated a day full of customers seeking respiratory relief. Delagarza noted that even the day before he and his housemate could see “a fine layer” of ashy dust forming on his living room table.

As temperatures rise, Delagarza likes to keep his windows open and run fans at night.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to do that tonight,” he said.

As a longtime Flagstaff local, Delagarza noted that he’s seen times when the smoke in town was worse due to wildfire or prescribed burns. He said his “main thought” Wednesday morning was that Flagstaff was lucky the winds had dissipated the smoke up until this point.

“This is what I’d expect for a [fire] this big,” he said.

Kim Musselman, director of Coconino County Health and Human Services, said during Tuesday night's community meeting that those seeking emotional or physical support should contact the county call center at 928-679-8535.

“Smoke is going to be a very big issue for quite some time,” she said.

According to smoke forecasts from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), Flagstaff will not be the only affected community. Even with light winds, the smoke from the Pipeline and Haywire fires is expected to take a northeast trajectory. This will lead it to settle on the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation, impacting towns including Winslow and Tuba City.

Some smoke “may get caught in the eddies formed by the San Francisco Peaks and move back around toward Doney Park and Winona,” the ADEQ forecast reports. Overnight, the expectation is similar — that light winds will continue to push the smoke northeast while still eddying into Flagstaff communities.

The ADEQ forecast also suggests that smoke should begin to lift after mid-morning on Thursday, with “heavy smoke” Thursday morning and “light smoke” by Thursday afternoon.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

