Pipeline Fire, day 4 updates: Pipeline at 22,888 acres, 31% contained; Haywire 5,065 acres, 0%

11:15 a.m. update: As a reminder, we have a webpage with a collection of local firefighting stories and videos, along with some graphics looking at a regional and national approach. For more info, visit https://azdailysun.com/resources/wildfires.

10 a.m. update: Inner Basin and Lockett Meadow have survived the night as the Pipeline Fire stayed on the ridge of Fremont and Doyle Peak.

"It's not down there yet," IMT public information officer Mike Reichling told reporter Sean Golightly.

As crucial watershed, the Inner Basin remains a top priority for firefighting efforts. Air support that has been seen dropping fire retardant on the San Francisco Peaks may be assisting in the protection of the Inner Basin, though Reichling said the placement of those drops are determined in the field and could not confirm their exact location.

Air support is expected to continue throughout the day.

9:50 a.m. update: Evacuation orders have been lifted for parts of the Timberline Area.

Areas still at GO status and still under evacuation orders are Campbell Avenue west of Lupine Lane, Crestview St. west of Valley Dr, Glodia Dr, Alice Dr, Saddle Ave, Pinion St, El Oro Dr, N. Siesta Lane, E. Paintbrush Lane, Copeland Lane west of Rope Arabian Rd as well as N. Copeland Lane, Tanager Dr, Barn Road, Peaceful Way and Weed Lane.

"These areas continue to have fire crews actively working and assessing the fire as well as damages to structures and utilities," according to a CCSO press release. "These hazards need to be deemed safe prior to allowing entry for the safety of residents and crews."

Residents of the areas still in SET status should continue to be ready to evacuate at a moments notice.

Current evacuation statuses can be found at coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=745e7806b0444387bf32792b9c25e169.

9:40 a.m. update: A release from Coconino National Forest now puts the Pipeline Fire at 22,888 acres and 31% containment. The Haywire Fire is at 5,065 acres and 0% containment.

The Type 1 Great Basin Incident Management Team (IMT) 2 has arrived and is shadowing the current Type 2 IMT before assuming command, set for 6 a.m. Thursday.

Critical fire weather is ongoing, but the lower wind speeds allow for continued aerial operations, including water and retardant dropping aircraft. These total at least eight helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft.

The plan for the day, according to the release is "to look for opportunities to directly engage the fire with the intent to suppress the fire's edge and to keep the fire from entering communities as it continues to move in a northeast direction."

Resources on the Pipeline Fire include "561 personnel composed of 12 Hotshot crews and 7 hand crews, 54 engines, 9 water tenders and two dozers," with an addition 57 personnel on the Haywire Fire--a hand crew, six engines and two each of water tenders and dozers.

9:25 a.m. update: The City of Flagstaff has announced that the Cinder Lake Landfill and Hazardous Products center will resume its regular operating hours starting Wednesday.

9:15 a.m. update: The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has updated its smoke forecast for Wednesday. It lists the Pipeline Fire at about 22,800 acres and the Haywire Fire at about 5,000 acres, using data from an infrared flight.

A portable smoke monitor was installed in Doney Park due to the predicted impacts to the neighborhood.

Smoke impacts are expected to be moderate this morning, with high impact periods in the north side of Flagstaff. Smoke should begin to clear by 9:30 a.m.

Winds are lighter today, with the majority forecast to move toward the northeast and east. Light to moderate impacts are possible on the Navajo and Hopi reservations as well.

"Some smoke may get caught in the eddies formed by the San Francisco Peaks and move back around toward Doney Park and Winona, with light to moderate impacts possible during the day," according to the forecast.

Winds are predicted to become light tonight and smoke will drain into Doney Park, Fort Valley, Bellemont and down the Rio de Flag into Flagstaff. Moderate to high impacts are forecast for Doney Park and north Flagstaff, with light to moderate impacts elsewhere. This smoke is expected to lift by 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

South-southwest winds are forecast to be stronger tomorrow, with smoke moving to the northeast and possible light to moderate impacts on the Navajo and Hopi reservations.

The full forecast is available at azdeq.gov/WildfireSmokeForecast?fire=pipelinefire. More about the health effects of smoke is available here.

Original post:The Pipeline and Haywire fires continue burning Wednesday morning, with a combined total of at least 24,000 acres.

As of Wednesday morning, InciWeb lists the Pipeline Fire at 20,178 acres and the Haywire Fire is listed at 4,052. New maps of the fires are available on their InciWeb pages: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152.

The neighborhoods of Crater Estates, O’Leary, S. Campbell (including N. Linda Ln.), Timberline to the northwest of Campbell and 89 remain in GO status this morning, as do Schultz Pass Road and the Arizona Snowbowl.

Areas on SET status include Mt. Elden Lookout Rd, Mt. Elden Estates, Fernwood and Hutchison, Doney Park (both north and south), Antelope Hills and McCann Estates.

More about Ready, Set, Go can be found below.

U.S. 89 remains closed from southbound milepost 457 and northbound milepost 423. Much of the Coconino National Forest remains closed north of I-40. A map is available at fs.usda.gov/alerts/coconino/alerts-notices/?aid=73615.

A request for Stage 3 fire restrictions, which would mean a full closure of the forest, has been sent to the Washington office, according to the community meeting held Tuesday night, and more information is expected soon.

CNF is currently at Stage 2 fire restrictions; a full description is below.

Lighter winds and cooler temperatures have caused smoke to settle into lower areas around Flagstaff this morning that had previously been unaffected. It is expected to dissipate as temperatures warm.

Temperatures are expected to warm through Thursday, with the National Weather Service forecasting highs in the 80s in Flagstaff through Friday.

Wind gusts are forecast to be as high as 18 miles per hour today before rising to speeds in the mid-30s Friday through Sunday.

Today is the official start of monsoon season, with predictions of a possible early start in Flagstaff at last night's meeting.

The probability of precipitation remains low through Thursday, rising to a max probability of 20% on Friday and Sunday and 47% on Saturday. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Ready, Set, Go

Everyone has a part to play in responding to an emergency. Learn about what you can do to be prepared.

The greatest threats within Coconino County are wildfire and post-wildfire flooding. All residents need to be prepared in advance for both. Regardless of the type of emergency, there are some basic preparedness terms and steps that can be taken and summarized in the familiar adage: Ready, Set, Go. Here's everything you need to know about this important phrase:

READY — This means prepare now

Be aware of hazards that can threaten your community. Coconino County residents should always be in a state of Ready, especially during the summer months when conditions can turn quickly. Take the following steps now to prepare for seasonal threats:

Register with the County Emergency Notification system at coconino.az.gov/ready.

Connect with the local Emergency Management office, Sheriff’s Office, and public health department on social media. Follow @coconinocounty on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts, and family meeting locations.

Build an emergency Go-Kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy. Start with the five P’s: Papers, Pets, Prescriptions, Pictures, and Personal computers.

Check in with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings, and public health recommendations.

SET — Be alert

Know there is significant danger in your area as soon as this warning is issued. Evacuation could happen at any time after the Set status is declared and, in some cases, with little warning.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

Grab your emergency Go-Kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Be SET to GO.

GO — Evacuate immediately

Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening. It is imperative to leave the impacted area immediately.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, then you must understand that emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas. For more information, please visit coconino.az.gov/ready-set-go guide.

Fire restrictions

As a reminder, most of northern Arizona is under Stage 2 fire restrictions. In the City of Flagstaff, Stage 2 restrictions include the following:

• The use of open fire pits and other open-flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is prohibited.

• The use of charcoal and wood-fired barbecues are prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds. The use of propane and gas barbecues with an on-off switch are still allowed throughout the city.

• Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including city parks, open spaces and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

On the Coconino and Kaibab national forests, Stage 2 restrictions prohibit:

• Building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal, coal and briquettes. This includes smudge pots and wood stoves. Stoves or grills solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas fuels are permitted.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

• Blasting, welding or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

• During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting. An exception is allowed for operating generators with an approved spark arrestor in an area barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

• Fireworks are never allowed.

Forest visitors are also cautioned against operating or parking vehicles over dry grasses and flammable terrain, as catalytic converters and vehicle heat could ignite vegetation fuels. Restrictions are typically lifted when the area receives substantial widespread precipitation, or by Aug. 31.

Fire restriction violations are punishable by $5,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

For more information about Flagstaff restrictions, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

Restriction details and forest orders for the Coconino and Kaibab national forests can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/coconino and www.fs.usda.gov/main/kaibab.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0