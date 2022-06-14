Pipeline Fire, day 3 updates: Blazes continue to spread north of Flagstaff, some evacs lifted

8:25 a.m. update: CCSO has announced the lifting of some evacuation orders. The communities of North Doney Park, Macann Estates (Silver Saddle Drive) and Silver Saddle Trailer Park have been moved from GO to SET. Residents can return to their homes immediately.

According to a press release, "CCSO reminds these residents that they are still in SET status and that if the fire threatens the community, they will again be placed on GO status."

Timberline and Fernwood remain in GO status, which will be re-evaluated as the day goes on.

Current evacuation statuses can be found at coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=745e7806b0444387bf32792b9c25e169.

Original post: The Pipeline and Haywire fires continue to burn Tuesday morning.

InciWeb still lists the Pipeline Fire at 5,000 acres and the Haywire Fire at 1,600 acres, though Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy tweeted that infrared flights overnight had the Pipeline Fire at 20,178 acres and the Haywire Fire at 4,051 acres.

A portion of US 89 remains closed north of Flagstaff, from milepost 445 southbound. The northbound closure has been moved closer to the city, from milepost 425 to milepost 423, north of Townsend/Winona Road.

Much of the Coconino National Forest remains closed north of I-40. More about the closure, including a map, is available here.

Schultz Pass Road, the Arizona Snowbowl, Timberline, Crater Estates, O’Leary, McCann Estates and Doney Park north are all in GO status for evacuations. Neighborhoods at SET status include Doney Park south, Antelope Hills and Mount Elden Estates.

At yesterday’s press conference, officials reported a total of 2,195 households had been evacuated due to the Pipeline Fire and 1,584 more were put on SET status. An additional 281 households were evacuated due to the Haywire Fire, with 57 put on SET.

More about Ready, Set, Go is available below.

Winds are predicted to slow today, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum wind gusts are forecast at 25 miles per hour on Tuesday and 18 miles per hour on Wednesday. Monday had a Red Flag warning with gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

The probability of precipitation this weekend has gone down in Tuesday morning’s forecast. Friday now has a maximum chance of 25%, rising to 39% Saturday. The chance of precipitation remains at 0% both Tuesday and Wednesday and only 4% Thursday.

Ready, Set, Go

Everyone has a part to play in responding to an emergency. Learn about what you can do to be prepared.

The greatest threats within Coconino County are wildfire and post-wildfire flooding. All residents need to be prepared in advance for both. Regardless of the type of emergency, there are some basic preparedness terms and steps that can be taken and summarized in the familiar adage: Ready, Set, Go. Here's everything you need to know about this important phrase:

READY — This means prepare now

Be aware of hazards that can threaten your community. Coconino County residents should always be in a state of Ready, especially during the summer months when conditions can turn quickly. Take the following steps now to prepare for seasonal threats:

Register with the County Emergency Notification system at coconino.az.gov/ready.

Connect with the local Emergency Management office, Sheriff’s Office, and public health department on social media. Follow @coconinocounty on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts, and family meeting locations.

Build an emergency Go-Kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy. Start with the five P’s: Papers, Pets, Prescriptions, Pictures, and Personal computers.

Check in with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings, and public health recommendations.

SET — Be alert

Know there is significant danger in your area as soon as this warning is issued. Evacuation could happen at any time after the Set status is declared and, in some cases, with little warning.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

Grab your emergency Go-Kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Be SET to GO.

GO — Evacuate immediately

Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening. It is imperative to leave the impacted area immediately.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, then you must understand that emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas. For more information, please visit coconino.az.gov/ready-set-go guide.

Fire restrictions

As a reminder, most of northern Arizona is under Stage 2 fire restrictions. In the City of Flagstaff, Stage 2 restrictions include the following:

• The use of open fire pits and other open-flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is prohibited.

• The use of charcoal and wood-fired barbecues are prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds. The use of propane and gas barbecues with an on-off switch are still allowed throughout the city.

• Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including city parks, open spaces and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

On the Coconino and Kaibab national forests, Stage 2 restrictions prohibit:

• Building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal, coal and briquettes. This includes smudge pots and wood stoves. Stoves or grills solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas fuels are permitted.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

• Blasting, welding or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

• During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting. An exception is allowed for operating generators with an approved spark arrestor in an area barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

• Fireworks are never allowed.

Forest visitors are also cautioned against operating or parking vehicles over dry grasses and flammable terrain, as catalytic converters and vehicle heat could ignite vegetation fuels. Restrictions are typically lifted when the area receives substantial widespread precipitation, or by Aug. 31.

Fire restriction violations are punishable by $5,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

For more information about Flagstaff restrictions, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

Restriction details and forest orders for the Coconino and Kaibab national forests can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/coconino and www.fs.usda.gov/main/kaibab.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0