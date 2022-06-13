Pipeline Fire, day 2 updates: Blaze listed at 4,500 acres, joined by 1,600-acre Haywire Fire

9:30 update: The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality updated its smoke forecast with new information:

"The Pipeline Fire remained active overnight with continued southwest winds. Smoke this morning is moving toward the northeast over the Timberline area and onto the Navajo and Hopi reservations. With strong winds and low relative humidity (Red Flag conditions) expected today, active fire behavior is once again likely, along with high levels of smoke production. With the strong winds, some smoke will stay near the ground with moderate to periods of high smoke impacts likely, especially on the north side of Doney Park. Further from the fire, light to moderate smoke impacts will be possible on the Navajo and Hopi reservations.

"Overnight, winds are forecast to be lighter than what we saw last night, so some smoke may drain into Fort Valley and the Flagstaff area later tonight into early Tuesday morning, with light to moderate impacts possible. Moderate to, at times, heavy smoke may also drain into the Doney Park area overnight. Any smoke that does settle into these areas is expected to lift by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, southwest winds of 15-25 mph are likely, which will once again move smoke toward the east-northeast. Given the slightly lighter winds, smoke is forecast to get more lift, so daytime impacts are not expected to be as high for the Doney Park area."

AZDEQ suggests that if you are in an area with heavy impacts, the suggested actions to take are (if possible): close windows and use fans or alternative cooling devices, turn off swamp coolers, use filtered HVAC systems, and avoid outdoor activities.

For more information, visit https://www.azdeq.gov/WildfireSmokeForecast?fire=pipelinefire.

9:15 a.m. update: From Felicia Fonseca of the Associated Press:

Euelda King and her family evacuated their home for the second time this year because of wildfires. She hadn’t settled back in from the Tunnel Fire before leaving again Sunday, this time able to grab photographs and clothing she didn’t get earlier.

“Here we go again,” she said.

The family of 11 is planning to stay at the Twin Arrows casino, which is offering assistance to tribal members who evacuated.

The family was waiting in a parking lot ahead of road closure signs, watching smoke billow through the air and aircraft flying overhead.

“The winds are high, and I think they’re going to have a little bit of a battle with it,” King said.

9 a.m. update: Evacuations have also been issued for the areas near the Sacred Mountain Trading Post along Highway 89.

Also, FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of Arizona in combatting the Pipeline Fire, according to the press release.

Fire Management Assistance Grants provide federal funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become a greater incident.

Original post: The Pipeline Fire is now at 4,500 acres, with 270 personnel working on it. The fire was first reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, growing throughout the day.

It has been joined by the 1,600-acre Haywire Fire to the northeast of both Flagstaff and the Pipeline Fire. The Haywire Fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. InciWeb lists 40 personnel on this fire, with 10 engines on the scene and additional dozers ordered. The cause is currently unknown.

Another neighborhood -- Crater Estates -- has been put on “Go” status due to the Haywire Fire.

Areas off of Schultz Pass Road and the Arizona Snowbowl, as well as Timberline, Wupatki Trails, Girls Ranch and Fernwood are still at “Go” status due to the Pipeline Fire. Mount Elden Estates and Doney Park remain at “Set” status.

More about the Ready, Set, Go System is available below.

A CCSO press release said that escorts to properties in the evacuated areas are available for special circumstances. These leave from the East Valley Baptist Church (10655 N. U.S. 89) and will resume at 9 a.m. Monday Jun 13.

The call center for the Pipeline Fire is available at 928-679-8525.

The National Weather Service lists dangerous fire weather for Monday, with a Red Flag warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour in the area. Winds are forecast to slow later in the week, with maximum wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour forecast through Sunday.

As of Monday morning, NWS forecast a 0% chance of precipitation through Wednesday and only a 5% chance on Thursday. Rain is more likely over the weekend, however, with a 40% chance of precipitation on Friday and a 50% chance on Saturday.

Those under evacuation orders can take household animals to Coconino Humane Association at 3501 E. Butler Ave. To do so, check in with staff on arrival.

Livestock, including horses, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens can be taken to Fort Tuthill County Stables. On arrival, leave animals in the vehicle and complete the animal intake process with staff.

The stables are self-service, meaning that owners are responsible for all of their livestock services, including feeding and watering. If possible, bring water troughs, feed and cages for smaller livestock.

Evacuees can also bring their animals to the Williams, Arizona Rodeo Grounds. Those relocating their animals should call the Williams Police Department at 928-635-4461.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter for people evacuated by the fire at Sinagua Middle School (3950 E. Butler Ave.).

Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort is offering emergency shelter for families displaced by the fire (address must be in the evacuation zone). To find out more, call 928-856-7200 and select option 2.

Coconino County Health and Human Services has announced a call center for the Pipeline Fire is now open at 928-679-8525.

Ready, Set, Go

Everyone has a part to play in responding to an emergency. Learn about what you can do to be prepared.

The greatest threats within Coconino County are wildfire and post-wildfire flooding. All residents need to be prepared in advance for both. Regardless of the type of emergency, there are some basic preparedness terms and steps that can be taken and summarized in the familiar adage: Ready, Set, Go. Here's everything you need to know about this important phrase:

READY — This means prepare now

Be aware of hazards that can threaten your community. Coconino County residents should always be in a state of Ready, especially during the summer months when conditions can turn quickly. Take the following steps now to prepare for seasonal threats:

Register with the County Emergency Notification system at coconino.az.gov/ready.

Connect with the local Emergency Management office, Sheriff’s Office, and public health department on social media. Follow @coconinocounty on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts, and family meeting locations.

Build an emergency Go-Kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy. Start with the five P’s: Papers, Pets, Prescriptions, Pictures, and Personal computers.

Check in with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings, and public health recommendations.

SET — Be alert

Know there is significant danger in your area as soon as this warning is issued. Evacuation could happen at any time after the Set status is declared and, in some cases, with little warning.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

Grab your emergency Go-Kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Be SET to GO.

GO — Evacuate immediately

Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening. It is imperative to leave the impacted area immediately.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, then you must understand that emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas. For more information, please visit coconino.az.gov/ready-set-go guide.

Fire restrictions

As a reminder, most of northern Arizona is under Stage 2 fire restrictions. In the City of Flagstaff, Stage 2 restrictions include the following:

• The use of open fire pits and other open-flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is prohibited.

• The use of charcoal and wood-fired barbecues are prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds. The use of propane and gas barbecues with an on-off switch are still allowed throughout the city.

• Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including city parks, open spaces and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

On the Coconino and Kaibab national forests, Stage 2 restrictions prohibit:

• Building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal, coal and briquettes. This includes smudge pots and wood stoves. Stoves or grills solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas fuels are permitted.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

• Blasting, welding or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

• During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting. An exception is allowed for operating generators with an approved spark arrestor in an area barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

• Fireworks are never allowed.

Forest visitors are also cautioned against operating or parking vehicles over dry grasses and flammable terrain, as catalytic converters and vehicle heat could ignite vegetation fuels. Restrictions are typically lifted when the area receives substantial widespread precipitation, or by Aug. 31.

Fire restriction violations are punishable by $5,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

For more information about Flagstaff restrictions, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

Restriction details and forest orders for the Coconino and Kaibab national forests can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/coconino and www.fs.usda.gov/main/kaibab.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0