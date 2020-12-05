Pine Canyon developer picks up 400 acres near J. W. Powell Boulevard

Just over 400 acres of state trust land in Flagstaff was purchased at auction by Scottsdale-based Symmetry Companies last month.
The land is located south of Interstate 40 and spans an area just northwest of Pine Canyon, another development owned and managed by Symmetry, which specializes in luxury, resort residential communities.
Symmetry purchased the land in partnership with the local developer Capstone Homes for $10.5 million. Symmetry was the only bidder for the property.
The state sold the property to support K-12 and higher education within Arizona.
“We know this area well, as we are committed to the long-term success of Pine Canyon,” said Peter Burger, founder and president of Symmetry Companies, in a media release. “We’ve seen considerable demand for land in this area, and we’re excited to be able to continue to shape the community and create opportunities that will benefit the greater Flagstaff community.”
Development is expected to begin in 2023, according to a media release from Symmetry.
The land also sits directly in the path of the future J.W. Powell Boulevard extension, which will eventually connect to an extended South Fourth Street. That project was approved by voters in 2018 and once completed could increase the size of the City of Flagstaff by about one-third.
The property is also intersected by a section of the Arizona Trail.
Earlier this year, Flagstaff City Council discussed the potential future of the area, which includes not only the Symmetry-owned property but also land owned by Northern Arizona University, the Canyon Del Rio development and property owned by Little America.
Based on the city’s plans, the area would be developed into a southern and northern district working within the existing terrain. The plan, as city staff presented it, would center each district around a new regional activity center that would act as an urban and commercial core to the surrounding area.
In the north section, that urban core would be located just south of Butler Avenue between its intersections with the interstate and Fourth Street. In the south, the more urban center would be grouped along J.W. Powell to the east of Lone Tree Road.
The two districts would then be separated by the flood plain and the Rio de Flag after it leaves Sinclair Wash.
Just how feasible those plans are, however, might depend on if developers like Symmetry are willing to cooperate with the city. As it stands now, the majority of that land is zoned rural and estate residential -- which caters to large lot sizes spread quite a distance from one another, a far cry from the urban and suburban plans the city has.
“We recognized that opportunity exists for a vision for the John Wesley Powell Corridor, and this parcel offers us a chance to beautify and shape the area for the benefit of local residents and Flagstaff as a whole,” Burger said in a media release. “State land is precious, so we feel fortunate to have secured the top bid, and ultimately the land, for this particular parcel, which will be developed thoughtfully and responsibly.”
