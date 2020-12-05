Pine Canyon developer picks up 400 acres near J. W. Powell Boulevard

The property is also intersected by a section of the Arizona Trail.

Earlier this year, Flagstaff City Council discussed the potential future of the area, which includes not only the Symmetry-owned property but also land owned by Northern Arizona University, the Canyon Del Rio development and property owned by Little America.

Based on the city’s plans, the area would be developed into a southern and northern district working within the existing terrain. The plan, as city staff presented it, would center each district around a new regional activity center that would act as an urban and commercial core to the surrounding area.

In the north section, that urban core would be located just south of Butler Avenue between its intersections with the interstate and Fourth Street. In the south, the more urban center would be grouped along J.W. Powell to the east of Lone Tree Road.

The two districts would then be separated by the flood plain and the Rio de Flag after it leaves Sinclair Wash.