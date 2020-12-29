Pilfered painting puzzles Mountainaire Tavern owner, who hopes for return

All that remains from where a treasured portrait once hung is a faded square on a rough-pine wall at the rustic Mountainaire Tavern. It sticks out like a missing tooth on an otherwise brilliant smile, surrounded as it is by other bar brick-a-brac, such as a Green Bay Packers poster and a drawing of a cowboy cradling a Coors can.
The pilfered painting in question, a self-portrait of owner Bob Hart’s son Rob, has hung on that wall since 1993. And, since its mysterious theft one night last week, that empty space on the wall has pierced a hole in Hart’s heart.
It is personal, Bob wants to stress, a family heirloom that speaks to generations of Harts. Bob is both ticked off and mystified by the absence. It was a simple self-portrait in native dress drawn by Rob in Wisconsin at age 18, honoring his Montana Blackfoot heritage. Part of the reason it struck Bob so hard was the backstory.
Long ago, Rob had given the painting -- one of the first he executed in a career that now has him teaching art of middle schoolers in Appleton, Wisconsin -- to his grandfather, Bob Sr., who was dying of lung cancer in the hospital.
“Rob strapped the painting on his back and rode this bike 20 miles to give it to my dad in the hospital,” Bob, 70, recalled. “When my dad passed in ’93, I got it and put it up in here. It’s been here ever since. I was hoping, some day, to give it to Rob’s son. He’s 7 years old, and I’m not going to be around that long.”
What’s hurtful to Bob is that, presumably, it was one (or more) of his customers that swiped the portrait. That seems particularly like a violation, since he’s owned the Mountainaire Tavern for 40 years and caters to a wide range of regulars, some of whom share Bob’s passion for the Green Bay Packers, while others love to hate the Packers.
“I’d pay 500 bucks just to get it back, no questions asked,” Bob said. “I’m hoping I’ll show up and somebody’ll just leave it on the porch. Money doesn’t matter.”
His daughter, Michelle, called the work “priceless” for the sentimental value. Michelle posted a plea on Facebook hoping to turn up leads on the painting’s whereabouts. So far, she’s had 90 shares on the social media platform, but no tips.
The brazen theft happened midweek, near closing, when Bob was taking a few nights off around the holidays. The tavern was closed last Friday for Christmas, so he didn’t learn of the theft until Saturday afternoon, when the proud visage of his son wasn’t staring back at him from the wall.
“I guess the bartender those nights was probably in the walk-in getting stock or whatever,” Bob said, speculating. “There had to be more than one person in on it. I come in Saturday, and I was standing here at the waitress station and I’m like, ‘What the hey,’ you know. There’s a big hole there (on the wall). It just freaked me out.”
Bob filed a report with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, but he doubts law enforcement will be able to recover it because, really, there are no leads and nobody saw the (theft). "There had to be more than one person in on it; it’s a big painting. I don’t know if somebody’s been planning this or if it was spur-of-the-moment. It’ll be hard (for the Sheriff) to recover, unless somebody tries to pawn it.”
Michelle has started an aggressive social media campaign to crowd-source the recovery. She asks anyone with a tip to call her at (928) 525-1137.
What the family is hoping is that someone will have a guilty conscience and return the painting, so it can once more take its rightful place on that long tavern wall near other family memorabilia, such as a photo of Bob’s loyal hunting dog, Cindy Lou, a sepia-toned picture of Bob Sr. with ball cap jauntily askew and a plaque of Rob (officially, Bob, the Third) from his football-playing days for the Winneconne High Wolves.