Pilfered painting puzzles Mountainaire Tavern owner, who hopes for return

All that remains from where a treasured portrait once hung is a faded square on a rough-pine wall at the rustic Mountainaire Tavern. It sticks out like a missing tooth on an otherwise brilliant smile, surrounded as it is by other bar brick-a-brac, such as a Green Bay Packers poster and a drawing of a cowboy cradling a Coors can.

The pilfered painting in question, a self-portrait of owner Bob Hart’s son Rob, has hung on that wall since 1993. And, since its mysterious theft one night last week, that empty space on the wall has pierced a hole in Hart’s heart.

It is personal, Bob wants to stress, a family heirloom that speaks to generations of Harts. Bob is both ticked off and mystified by the absence. It was a simple self-portrait in native dress drawn by Rob in Wisconsin at age 18, honoring his Montana Blackfoot heritage. Part of the reason it struck Bob so hard was the backstory.

Long ago, Rob had given the painting -- one of the first he executed in a career that now has him teaching art of middle schoolers in Appleton, Wisconsin -- to his grandfather, Bob Sr., who was dying of lung cancer in the hospital.