Pile burns underway around Flagstaff

Seeing smoke? Fire managers are conducting a series of pile burns around Flagstaff this week.

Crews will take advantage of the favorable weather conditions and snow on the ground to burn woody material from machines and hand piles left from previous fuel treatments.

The burn areas include 50 acres near Mountainaire, as well as Chimney Springs and Midway off Schultz Pass Road just north of Flagstaff. They will also conduct burns along 20 acres of A-1 Mountain and 10 acres on the Eastside.

Smoke will be visible throughout the Flagstaff area due to forecasted northwest winds, including from Interstate 40 and Highway 180.

The pile burns were well underway Monday afternoon and were expected to continue throughout the week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0