Pile burns to continue Monday

Pile burn
Coconino National Forest

Crews will continue pile burn operations both north and south of the Flagstaff Monday.

Operations started in early January, but the 100-acre Saginaw Piles and 20-acre Waterline Pile were too damp from the recent snowfall to ignite. The Flagstaff Ranger District crew will attempt these two swaths of land again in addition to the 15-acre Hotshot Ranch Piles. 

The piles are the result of thinning projects done using commerial tiber equipment. They are typically burned while snow is on the ground for better control.

The pile burns will produce visible smoke around Doney Park and along Interstate 17 near Kelly Canyon south of Flagstaff. The smoke impacts should be minimal, but evening smoke from the Saginaw Piles may settle in the I-17 corridor near the Kelly Canyon exit and around Mountainaire.

The pile burns are not expected result in any closures.  

