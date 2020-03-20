Pharmacies available across Flagstaff

While grocery stores and restaurants have tweaked their hours and methods of availability, pharmacies across Flagstaff have started to provide prescriptions in a variety of ways. Below is a list of options, though customers should contact each pharmacy for additional details and hours of operation.
CVS Pharmacy: 3506 W. Historic Rte 66, (928) 526-6505. $5/month and free mail delivery.
CVS Pharmacy: 1650 S. Milton Rd., (928) 779-2661. Free mail delivery.
Flagstaff Pharmacy: 77 W. Forest Ave. #104, (928) 773-2565. $5 mail delivery.
Fry's Pharmacy: 201 N. Switzer Canyon Drive. (928) 774-3389. Free home delivery within five miles.
Mortar And Pestle: 2708 N. Fourth St., (928) 526-2446. Free curbside and home delivery.
North Country Healthcare Pharmacy: 2920 N. Fourth St., (928) 213-6103. Curbside delivery and minimal mail delivery.
Safeway Pharmacy: 1500 E. Cedar Ave., (928) 774-3750. Free home delivery within five miles.
Safeway Pharmacy: 4910 N. US 89, (928) 282-1712. Free home delivery within five miles.
Safeway Pharmacy: 1201 S. Plaza Way, (928) 556-9170. Free home delivery within five miles.
Sam's Club Pharmacy: 1851 E. Butler Ave., (928) 774-3293. No delivery options.
Wadham's Apothecary: 3100 N. West St. # 200A, (928) 774-5004. Free home delivery for at-risk or sick established, customers.
Walgreens Pharmacy: 1025 S. Milton Rd., (928) 779-9588. Free drive-thru and mail delivery.
Walgreens Pharmacy: 2610 E. Rte 66, (928) 773-1155. Free drive-thru and mail delivery.
Walmart Pharmacy: 2750 S. Woodlands Village Boulevard. (928) 773-1018. May provide delivery soon.
Walmart Pharmacy: 2601 E. Huntington Drive. (928) 774-3419. May provide delivery soon.