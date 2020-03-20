You are the owner of this article.
Pharmacies available across Flagstaff
Pharmacies available across Flagstaff

Target's same-day delivery company Shipt is pushing further into the pharmacy space, announcing it now will work with CVS Health to deliver prescriptions within hours at most of its drugstores nationwide.

 Jonathan Weiss, JetCity Image/Dreamstime/TNS

While grocery stores and restaurants have tweaked their hours and methods of availability, pharmacies across Flagstaff have started to provide prescriptions in a variety of ways. Below is a list of options, though customers should contact each pharmacy for additional details and hours of operation.

CVS Pharmacy: 3506 W. Historic Rte 66, (928) 526-6505. $5/month and free mail delivery.

CVS Pharmacy: 1650 S. Milton Rd., (928) 779-2661. Free mail delivery.

Flagstaff Pharmacy: 77 W. Forest Ave. #104, (928) 773-2565. $5 mail delivery.

Fry's Pharmacy: 201 N. Switzer Canyon Drive. (928) 774-3389. Free home delivery within five miles.

Mortar And Pestle: 2708 N. Fourth St., (928) 526-2446. Free curbside and home delivery.

North Country Healthcare Pharmacy: 2920 N. Fourth St., (928) 213-6103. Curbside delivery and minimal mail delivery.

Safeway Pharmacy: 1500 E. Cedar Ave., (928) 774-3750. Free home delivery within five miles.

Safeway Pharmacy: 4910 N. US 89, (928) 282-1712. Free home delivery within five miles.

Safeway Pharmacy: 1201 S. Plaza Way, (928) 556-9170. Free home delivery within five miles.

Sam's Club Pharmacy: 1851 E. Butler Ave., (928) 774-3293. No delivery options.

Wadham's Apothecary: 3100 N. West St. # 200A, (928) 774-5004. Free home delivery for at-risk or sick established, customers.

Walgreens Pharmacy: 1025 S. Milton Rd., (928) 779-9588. Free drive-thru and mail delivery.

Walgreens Pharmacy: 2610 E. Rte 66, (928) 773-1155. Free drive-thru and mail delivery.

Walmart Pharmacy: 2750 S. Woodlands Village Boulevard. (928) 773-1018. May provide delivery soon.

Walmart Pharmacy: 2601 E. Huntington Drive. (928) 774-3419. May provide delivery soon.

