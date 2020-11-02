Pets of the Week: Rocky and Copper

Our names are Copper & Rocky. We are both 6 years old and a Bloodhound/German Shepherd mix. We are true blue brothers to the core who have been together our whole lives and must be adopted together. We are very adorable and affectionate and will drool all over you if you let us. As hounds, we can get quite loud at times and will need a backyard with neighbors who won't mind listening to us on occasion. Come to the Coconino Humane Assoc. and adopt us today. See some other adorable adoptables online at coconinohumane.org