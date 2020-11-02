 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week: Rocky and Copper
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK: COPPER AND ROCKY

Pets of the Week: Rocky and Copper

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
rocky and copper

Our names are Copper & Rocky. We are both 6 years old and a Bloodhound/German Shepherd mix. We are true blue brothers to the core who have been together our whole lives and must be adopted together. We are very adorable and affectionate and will drool all over you if you let us. As hounds, we can get quite loud at times and will need a backyard with neighbors who won't mind listening to us on occasion. Come to the Coconino Humane Assoc. and adopt us today. See some other adorable adoptables online at coconinohumane.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Freezing winds snap trees and cut power around Flagstaff
Weather

Freezing winds snap trees and cut power around Flagstaff

When Puka Lewicky walked out of her ranch home adjacent to Highway 180 to feed her Arabian horses Tuesday morning, she expected things to be cold after hearing the howling wind sometime after midnight. What she didn't expect was to see her beloved 100-year-old tree in her front yard snapped in half like a twig.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News