Pets of the Week: Melman, Makunga, Moto Moto

Meet Melman, Makunga, and Moto Moto. Three big and bonded boys looking for a loving furever home together. Melman, Makunga, and Moto Moto have a bit of a sad story. They wandered on to a Good Samaritan's property after being abandoned by their college student owners that left them behind. Originally a gang of four, unfortunately, one did not survive living outside before they could be brought to HCH. Their savior worked tirelessly to bring them in to us one by one, driving back and forth across town!

All three of these boys are the sweetest kitties around and love giving kisses and snuggles to each other and their favorite humans. You can't get much more easy going than them, they get along with just about all the other kitties in their community room. If you love to be in the middle of a cuddle pile, please come give Melman, Makunga, and Moto Moto a chance.

You can take all three of these boys for only $75!

As with all HCH animals,The Boys are fixed, current on their vaccinations, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet them at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org

