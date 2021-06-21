Pets of the Week: Gosalyn and Launchpad

Gosalyn and Launchpad thought the 'black cats are less likely to be adopted' saying was a myth until they realized they've been waiting three weeks to find their forever homes! Can you believe it?

This brother-sister duo are about 3 months old. They love to explore, hunting imaginary mice throughout their room and wrestling with each other. When they are tuckered out from playing, you better have a lap ready for cuddle time! They are also pretty talkative and will tell you all about their daily adventures and gently remind you that it is time for wet food.

The shelter is currently full to the brim of adoptable animals! To help them all find homes, we've reduced all our adoption fees through the end of June. These sweet kittens will have $100 adoption fees (or $150 if you adopt two) so come meet them!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, our kittens are current on their vaccinations, fixed, and come with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

