Pets of the Week: Gennie and Bella

Hi from Gennie and Bella. We're a couple of beautiful, six-year old terrier American Staffordshire mixes, with lots of love to give. As sisters, we were surrendered to the Coconino Humane Association because our family could no longer take care of us. We will miss our former family but we are ready to have a new family to take care of. Part of our job is to be wiggly, sweet, provide an opportunity for you to give us belly rubs and give you lots of exercise playing with us. We have been together our whole lives and we would prefer it to stay that way. We would certainly miss each other! We can be friendly with other dogs but since we have so much energy we might overwhelm other dogs in the family. Think of how much fun it would be to have two new dogs in your home!