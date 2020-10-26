Pets of the Week: Genie and Atticus

Two is always better than one, right? When it comes to kittens, we definitely think so! Introducing bonded pair Genie and Atticus!

These brothers have been available for adoption at our shelter for nearly a month now, and no one has scooped them up! Genie and Atticus have been inseparable since the moment they came into the shelter together. In their foster home, they would cry and cry if one couldn't find the other. Long afternoons were spent cuddled up in a cat tree, snoozing and dreaming of a family who would fall in love with them!

They are three month old, orange tabby boys. They love their snuggles just as much as they love playing. You couldn't ask for better buddies! In order to take this bonded pair home, their adoption fee is only $150 together.

Here at High Country Humane, we have found that two kittens are better than one! Kittens keep each other healthy and active by running around, wrestling, and playing together. They also learn important skills from one another, and will have a lifelong buddy to grow old with. If you have been thinking about adopting a kitten, consider making it easier on yourself by bringing home a bonded pair, like Genie and Atticus!

As with all of High Country Humane's animals, Genie and Atticus are up-to-date on their vaccinations and come with free lifetime microchip registrations. Stop by to meet them at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."

