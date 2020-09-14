 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week: Carl, Chipotle, Taco
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK: CHIPOTLE, CARL, TACO

Pets of the Week: Carl, Chipotle, Taco

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meet the Fast Food Bunch; Carl, Taco, and Chipotle!

These little sweethearts may only be 5 months old, but they have already spent almost 3 months here at the shelter. Why? They may be so cute, but they are very shy! Carl, Taco, and Chipotle have all been taken under the wing of a lovely adult cat, Mama June. Together, these four amigos are starting to learn that people may not be as bad as they think! If you have a big heart and lots of patience, please consider giving these kitties a chance. Your love can make a world of difference for shy kitties.

Carl, Taco, and Chipotle are only $25 each thanks to a generous sponsor. They can go in pairs, with Mama June, or all four.

As with all HCH animals, the Fast Food Bunch are current on their vaccinations and come with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet them at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News