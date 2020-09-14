Pets of the Week: Carl, Chipotle, Taco

Meet the Fast Food Bunch; Carl, Taco, and Chipotle!
These little sweethearts may only be 5 months old, but they have already spent almost 3 months here at the shelter. Why? They may be so cute, but they are very shy! Carl, Taco, and Chipotle have all been taken under the wing of a lovely adult cat, Mama June. Together, these four amigos are starting to learn that people may not be as bad as they think! If you have a big heart and lots of patience, please consider giving these kitties a chance. Your love can make a world of difference for shy kitties.
Carl, Taco, and Chipotle are only $25 each thanks to a generous sponsor. They can go in pairs, with Mama June, or all four.
As with all HCH animals, the Fast Food Bunch are current on their vaccinations and come with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet them at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.