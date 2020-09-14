Pets of the Week: Carl, Chipotle, Taco

These little sweethearts may only be 5 months old, but they have already spent almost 3 months here at the shelter. Why? They may be so cute, but they are very shy! Carl, Taco, and Chipotle have all been taken under the wing of a lovely adult cat, Mama June. Together, these four amigos are starting to learn that people may not be as bad as they think! If you have a big heart and lots of patience, please consider giving these kitties a chance. Your love can make a world of difference for shy kitties.