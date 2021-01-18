 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week: Callisto and Ganymede
Pets of the Week: Callisto and Ganymede

Sweet and sour; that’s Callisto and Ganymede! These bonded sisters were part of a huge feral colony out in Tuba City. When they came to us, it was pretty clear that they were done with outside life and are looking for a nice home to settle down in. Callisto, with the beautiful grey fur, is friendly and outgoing as can be! She just loves to purr and purr for you while you pet her fluffy coat. Ganymede's, the pretty tortie, is still a little wary of people. But we think that with Callisto’s guidance, she’ll come around and really show her true colors in a loving furever home! Even though they couldn’t be more different, these girls really love each other. So you can get two kitties for only $150! Visit them today!

