Pets of the Week: Bruizer and Little Bear
Pets of the Week: Bruizer and Little Bear

Do you ever have one pup warming up your lap and wish that you could have another warming up your back? Well, look no further, because Bruizer & Little Bear are your perfect match! These small guys come as a package deal and are ready to do EVERYTHING with you. From snuggling to strutting, Bruizer & Little Bear will be by your side with their larger-than-life personalities through it all. At 6 years old, Bruizer is definitely the brains of the operations; while at only 2 years old, Little Bear is the brawn! Weighing in at about 14 lbs, Little Bear might not be the most intimidating dog you’ve ever seen; but he puts on a brave face to protect his older brother when he needs to. You can adopt this handsome pair for only $175!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Bruizer & Little Bear are current on their vaccinations, fixed, and come with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet them at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

