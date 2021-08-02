Pets of the Week: Bowie and Nagini

An entire month separated the arrival of Nagini and Bowie, but nothing can separate these two now! They are a bonded, male/female pair that cannot wait to get out of the shelter and into their dream home.

Bowie is about 2.5 years old and Nagini is just shy of 2 years. Both were relatively timid cats when they first arrived. Hiding when the door would open, watching from afar as other kitties went on their way to their forever homes. But then these two cats met each other and everything changed! They gave each other a confidence they hadn't known before. Suddenly, they were hanging out with the other cats, staying nearby instead of running off, and accepting pets and attention.

Bowie and Nagini are just the sweetest cats and they have been waiting way too long to be adopted. They would be so happy to have a safe indoor/outdoor home. Their adoption fees are only $25 each. As with all High Country Humane's animals, Bowie and Nagini are current on their vaccinations, fixed, and come with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org

