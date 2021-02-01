Pets of the Week: 'Barn cats'

What is a Barn Cat? Barn Cats are kitties who have no chance of being adopted into a typical home, but through our program can live a better and more secure life. These cats roam around a property and leave their scent everywhere, causing rats and mice to leave the area on their own. Other programs such as ours have placed cats with construction companies, barns, flower shops, police stations, and other businesses looking for inexpensive, safe, and effective rodent control.

Right now at HCH, we have four beautiful barn cats, Moonshadow, Bellflower, Kerria, and Butterbur, that are ready for a job. They can be adopted in pairs or as a group of four AND barn cats are free! For more information or to see our available barn cats check our website at highcountryhumane.org/programs/working-cats-program.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, these girls are current on their vaccinations, fixed, and come with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet them at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

