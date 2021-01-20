Petrified Forest welcomes visitors to watch dino fossil work

The Petrified Forest National Park is extending the hours the public may view the Museum’s demonstration lab, according to a media release.

From Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. visitors can interact with paleontologists working in the museum’s lab via a two-way speaker system and look through the lab window as fossils are being cleaned and prepared for display or study.

“There’s always something exciting on the work benches in the museum demonstration lab,” said paleontologist and lab worker Phil Varela.

Current projects in the museum demonstration lab include preparation of a large metoposaur skeleton, an approximately 223 million year old amphibian, collected from the Blue Mesa Member. The metoposaur skeleton contains a skull, vertebrae, and ribs.

While the lab crew often work on items that have been in collections for many years, the collection continues to grow. Three new species of fossil were described in 2020 and were rehoused and on display for a limited time.

“This winter we are catching up on our backlog of museum collection projects” paleontologist and lab worker Diana Boudreau said in a statement. “This includes rehousing specimens with archival materials, repairing fragile fossils, and caring for the more than 35,000 paleontological specimens from the park.”

