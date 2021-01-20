 Skip to main content
Petrified Forest welcomes visitors to watch dino fossil work
  Updated
Petrified Forest National Park demonstration lab

The Petrified Forest National Park is extending the hours the public may view the Museum’s demonstration lab, according to a media release. In the lab, paleontologists clean and prepare fossils for display. 

 Adrian Skabelund

From Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. visitors can interact with paleontologists working in the museum’s lab via a two-way speaker system and look through the lab window as fossils are being cleaned and prepared for display or study.

“There’s always something exciting on the work benches in the museum demonstration lab,” said paleontologist and lab worker Phil Varela.

Current projects in the museum demonstration lab include preparation of a large metoposaur skeleton, an approximately 223 million year old amphibian, collected from the Blue Mesa Member. The metoposaur skeleton contains a skull, vertebrae, and ribs.

While the lab crew often work on items that have been in collections for many years, the collection continues to grow. Three new species of fossil were described in 2020 and were rehoused and on display for a limited time.

Petrified Forest National Park -- fossil

The fossil of a large metoposaur skeleton, an approximately 223 million year old amphibian, collected from the Blue Mesa Member formation within the Petrified Forest National Park. 

The skull is large and flat and contains lots of pits and grooves.

The two oval shaped holes next to the scale bar are the orbits where the eyes would have been located and one of the nostrils has been uncovered at the very tip of the snout.

Behind the skull, you can see a few cylindrical-shaped bones that are part of the backbone of the animal. 

“This winter we are catching up on our backlog of museum collection projects” paleontologist and lab worker Diana Boudreau said in a statement. “This includes rehousing specimens with archival materials, repairing fragile fossils, and caring for the more than 35,000 paleontological specimens from the park.”

