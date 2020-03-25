Petrified Forest National Park closes in response to coronavirus concerns

The Petrified Forest National Park closed Wednesday following federal, state and local guidance to promote social distancing and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners at Petrified Forest National Park is our number one priority," Sarah Herve, spokeswoman for the National Park Services, said in a press release.

The Petrified Forest National Park will notify the public when it resumes full operations. NPS officials encourage people to explore the agency's webpage and bookstore to learn more about the park while isolating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0